Khalifa International Award for Date Palm, Agricultural Innovation announces winners

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Feb, 2023) The15th edition of Khalifa International Award for Date Palm and Agricultural Innovation, and the fifth edition of the Distinguished and innovative farmer Award in the UAE have announced their winners.

Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence and Chairman of the Award’s board of Trustees extended his sincere appreciation to the patronage, guidance and continuous support of H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, which contributed to strengthening the leading position of the UAE in the development of the date palm cultivation sector regionally, and internationally, in cooperation with date producing countries, and concerned regional and international organisations.

He also expressed his confidence in the efforts put by the Award’s General Secretariat, which played an important role in building international partnerships for the development of this sector.

Dr. Abdelouahhab Zaid, Secretary-General of Khalifa International Award for Date Palm and Agricultural Innovation, announced the awards at a press conference at Emirates Palace in Abu Dhabi, in the presence of Dr. Helal Humaid Saed Al Kaabi, Member of the Award’s Board of Trustees, Secretary-General of the Abu Dhabi Quality and Conformity Council; and Mr. Mohammed Ghanem Al Mansouri, representative of Al Foah company.

For international award winners, “Pioneering Development and Productive Projects” category was awarded to the Date Palm in Al Ain Oasis project of Al Ain City Municipality (UAE).

Meanwhile, “Distinguished Innovative Studies and Modern Technology” category was equally awarded to two projects/ researches. The first one is early detection of red palm weevil, using distributed optical sensor project, submitted by King Abdullah University of Science and Technology & Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture, Date Palm Research Centre (KSA). The second one is research titled, “The aminocyclopropane, carboxylic acid deaminase-producing Streptomyces Violaceoruber; UAE can provide protection from sudden decline syndrome on date palm”, submitted by Dr. Synan Abuqamar from the UAE University in cooperation with ADAFSA, KCGEB and Murdoch University in Australia.

The “Influential Figure in the Field of Date Palm and Agricultural Innovation category” was awarded to Prof.

Samir H. Al-Shakir, PhD (Iraq) and Prof. Ricardo Salomón Torres, PhD (Mexico).

The “Pioneering and Sophisticated Innovations Serving the Agricultural Sector” category was awarded to “From Waste to Wealth” project by Dr. Lai Kok Song from Higher Colleges of Technology (UAE).

The Award’s Secretary-General revealed that 169 scientists, representing 26 countries participated in the 15th edition of Khalifa Award. He added that since its inception, the Award has made great strides and achieved leadership to become the first award of its kind in the world, thanks to the generous patronage, and the continuous support of H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, and the follow-up of Sheikh Nahayan Mabarak Al Nahayan.

Dr. Helal Humaid Saed Al Kaabi, Member of the Award’s Board of Trustees, pointed out that the fifth edition of the Distinguished and Innovative Farmer Award in the UAE, organised by the Award’s General Secretariat in cooperation with Al Foah company, has attracted a group of local distinguished farm owners. About 125 date growers, who produce the best and finest date palm varieties in the UAE participated in the competition in five categories, he said.

Mohammed Ghanem Al Mansouri, representative of Al Foah Company, appreciated the great efforts put by the Award’s General Secretariat, in supervising and organising this Award that reflects the great attention extended by the UAE'S wise leadership towards date palm growers in the UAE.

Based on the report of the technical committee that consists of experts representing the UAE’s Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, Abu Dhabi Agriculture and food Safety Authority, and Al Foah company, the Award’s General Secretariat announced the UAE local award winners as follows:

Small Scale Farm Category

 First Place Winner: Khalifa Suhail Ali Rabea AlMazroei

 Second Place Winner: Mouza Mohamed Bakheet Al Hmairi

Average Scale Farm Category

 First Place Winner: Khamis Mohamed Khamis Fraih Al Qubaisi

 Second Place Winner: Rashid Hamad Mussabah Faris Al Shamsi

Above Average Scale Farm Category

 First Place Winner: Ali Saeed Hmoudah Khamis Al Aryani

 Second Place Winner: Ismail Mohamed Ismail Obaid Al Yamahi

Large Scale Farm Category

 First Place Winner: Khalifa Butti Mohamed Khalifa Al Shamsi