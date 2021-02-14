Khalifa International Award for Date Palm and Agricultural Innovation announces winners of 13th session

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Feb, 2021) The Khalifa International Award for Date Palm and Agricultural Innovation, on Sunday announced winners of its 13th session via Zoom.

Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, and Chairman of the board of Trustees of the Khalifa International Award for Date Palm and Agricultural Innovation, has expressed his appreciation for the care and the attention given by the UAE's wise leadership which pushed the Award towards its current leading position at the local, Arab and international levels.

The virtual press conference was hosted by Dr. Abdulouahhab Zaid, Secretary-General of the Khalifa International Award for Date Palm and Agricultural Innovation, in the presence of Dr. Helal Humaid Saed Al Kaabi, Member of the Award’s Board of Trustees, and several members of the Award’s Scientific Committee.

The results are as follows: Distinguished Studies and Modern Technology category went to Dr. Sarah Sallon, Research and Development Division, Hadassah Medical Organisation, Israel; the title of the research "Origins and insights into the historic Judean date palm based on genetic analysis of germinated ancient seeds and morphometric studies."

Pioneering development and production projects (Equally Between): Boudjebel S.A. VACPA for a continuous improvement of date palm sector in Tunisia / Tunisia; the title of research: Development of sustainable date palm production systems in the GCC, Public-private-producer partnerships for a vibrant date palm industry and market, International Centre for Agricultural Research in the Dry Areas (ICARDA) Pioneering and advanced innovations to serve the agricultural sector category (Equally Between): Teeba Engineering Industries Company / UAE; title of research: Palm and date devices and machinery – Design and manufacture from "Teeba Engineering Industries Company.

Dr. Aqeel Hadi Abdulwahid / Agriculture College / Basra University / Iraq; the title of research: Design and build a smart pollination device for date palm and monitor using IOT Distinguished individuals in the Field of Date Palm and Agricultural Innovation category (Equally Between): Prof. Abdellah Mohammed Haj Mohammed / Spain Dr. Walid Abdul Ghani Kaakeh / Syria

Dr. Zaid added that the Award has reached significant milestones, with the support of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, founder and patron of the Award, as it is a great honour for the Award to carry his name, and what is placed upon us is a great responsibility to go towards wider horizons and to be leading in this field, aiming to be a one of its kind. He congratulated the winners in all categories of the Award.

Dr. Helal Humaid Saed Al Kaabi, the member of the Award’s Board of Trustees, confirmed that the Award was distinguished by a set of key factors, the most prominent of which was the number of applicants reaching 153 representing 28 countries. The research and studies category gained the highest participation rate of 56 participants, followed by the pioneering innovations category with 42 participants, the distinguished individual category of 30 participants, and the category of development projects with 20 participants.