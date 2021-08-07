Khalifa International Award For Date Palm And Agricultural Innovation Releases New Book On 'Bio-Stimulants For Sustainable Agriculture In Oasis Ecosystem'

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Aug, 2021) The General Secretariat of Khalifa International Award for Date Palm and Agricultural Innovation has released a new book entitled "Bio-Stimulants for sustainable agriculture in oasis ecosystem towards improving date palm tolerance to biotic and abiotic stress", in English.

Authored by Dr. Abdelilah Meddich, Cadi Ayyad University, Faculty of Science Semlalia, Morocco, the book mainly highlights the Bayoud disease, drought, salinity, the lack of organic substance in the soil and its mineral content, and the spread of pests, as it is considered one of the main reasons for the losses of date palm farmers during the past decades. These problems can be addressed by exploiting the use of bio-fertilizers in the production of sustainable crops.

Dr. Abdelouahhab Zaid, Secretary General of Khalifa International Award for Date Palm and Agricultural Innovation, confirmed that publishing this book aims of spreading the culture of date palm and agricultural innovation among various target groups, using a scientific approach that contributes to knowledge sharing, which in return, will help in developing the date palm cultivation sector, and the creation of a positive environment that stimulates creativity and innovation in the agricultural sector.

Dr. Zaid also added that the chapters of this book were developed to identify an innovative approach with the aim of developing agricultural sustainability in fragile ecosystems of the date palm oases, and establishing biological efficiency, by integrating organic amendments, such as compost with natural soil microorganisms such as beneficial bacteria and fungi populations including arboreal fungi (AMF), and phyto-growth-promoting rhizomes (PGPR).

These bio-fertilizers also contribute to the development and production of date palms that are resistant to harsh climatic conditions, and can overcome environmental stresses, he added.

The book also identifies the processes and mechanisms developed by treated date palms in selecting exotic and local bacteria and fungi, to understand the agricultural, physiological and biochemical foundations of biofertilizers towards sustainable agriculture, which contributes to reducing environmental problems associated with the use of chemical fertilizers, widely worldwide.

The book presents research in a practical framework relevant to developing and improving the growth of date palm trees, and meeting the needs of creating inexpensive, carbon-neutral and environmentally friendly products to improve the food chain supply, maintain sustainable oasis management, and increase the yield of date palm in the ecosystems of arid and semi-arid lands, as well as related crops. This book will certainly provide useful information on the various strategies adopted through agricultural use of beneficial microbial assemblies and bio-fertilizers and the interactions and positive effects of their implementation on date palm oases under biotic and/or abiotic stresses caused by climate change.