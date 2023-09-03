Open Menu

Khalifa International Award For Date Palm And Agricultural Innovation Publishes Two New Scientific Books

Faizan Hashmi Published September 03, 2023 | 01:30 PM

Khalifa International Award for Date Palm and Agricultural Innovation publishes two new scientific books

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Sep, 2023) Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence and Chairman of the board of Trustees of Khalifa International Award for Date Palm and Agricultural Innovation, praised the Award’s General Secretariat efforts and keenness to translate the vision of the UAE’s wise leadership in disseminating specialised scientific knowledge, with the aim of developing the date palm cultivation and agricultural innovation sectors, as part of its strategic objectives, as well as benefiting from various national and regional experiences to develop the date palm cultivation and production, in accordance to the best international practices.

This was confirmed by Dr. Abdelouahhab Zaid, Secretary-General of Khalifa International Award for Date Palm and Agricultural Innovation, on the occasion of the issuance of two new scientific books, the first book entitled "Dates Manufacturing " by Prof. Samir Al-Shaker, an international expert in the production and manufacture of dates, and the second book entitled "Organic Agriculture" by Prof.

Dr. Magdy Mohamed Kenawy, Senior consultant of Plant Protection.

Dr. Zaid then indicated that the “Dates Manufacturing” book includes several basic topics focusing on the economic and technical feasibility study of establishing a date factory, the technical study stage of the project, and procedures to be followed during the establishment phase. This is in addition to the conditions and standards to be taken into account in the design of buildings and facilities associated with it, as well as the stages of preparation.

As for the “Organic Agriculture” book, Dr. Zaid, then added that this book is of great importance, as it presents the history, principles, and objectives of organic agriculture, as well as the fundamental differences between traditional agricultural systems and organic agriculture. It also presents the mechanisms of transformation from traditional agriculture to organic agriculture, the environmental benefits of organic agriculture, the rules and standards governing such agriculture, as well as fertilization, pest control and weed control strategies in organic agriculture

Related Topics

Agriculture UAE From Best

Recent Stories

Arab Youth Center concludes second ‘Negotiation ..

Arab Youth Center concludes second ‘Negotiation Skills Bootcamp’

17 minutes ago
 COP28 provides a fresh opportunity to further unit ..

COP28 provides a fresh opportunity to further unite global efforts to reduce car ..

18 minutes ago
 MoIAT, Ajman CSR organize a workshop on COP 28 for ..

MoIAT, Ajman CSR organize a workshop on COP 28 for the private sector

48 minutes ago
 DEWA commissioned 7 new 132 kV transmission substa ..

DEWA commissioned 7 new 132 kV transmission substations in the first half of 202 ..

1 hour ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed and Deputy Prime Minister of Al ..

Abdullah bin Zayed and Deputy Prime Minister of Albania discuss prospects for bi ..

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 September 2023

4 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 September 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 September 2023

5 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed visits ADIHEX 2023

Hamdan bin Zayed visits ADIHEX 2023

12 hours ago
 UAE win FEI Endurance World Championship for Young ..

UAE win FEI Endurance World Championship for Young Riders &amp; Juniors for 4th ..

13 hours ago
 Hot, partly cloudy weather predicted for Lahore ci ..

Hot, partly cloudy weather predicted for Lahore city

14 hours ago
 IPP welcomes ECP decision to reduce time period fo ..

IPP welcomes ECP decision to reduce time period for delimitation

14 hours ago
 CM reviews Hazrat Data Gunj Baksh urs arrangements ..

CM reviews Hazrat Data Gunj Baksh urs arrangements

14 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East