Khalifa International Award for Date Palm discusses adaptation process with current situation

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Jun, 2020) The General Secretariat of the Khalifa International Award for Date Palm and Agricultural Innovation has held a special remote meeting using visual communication techniques, within its framework, to provide the appropriate tools and platforms, that empower the work team and target groups to deal efficiently and effectively with the current changes and serve the UAE in facing the challenges of the coronavirus, COVID-19.

Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and President of the board of Trustees of the Award, praised the Award's ability to face the challenges and turn them into opportunities, and its commitment to the guidance of rational leadership in facing this epidemic and preparing for the post-corona period.

The meeting was chaired by Dr. Abdelouahhab Zaid, the Award’s Secretary-General, with the participation of Dr. Helal Humaid Saeed Al Kaabi, member of the Award’s Board of Trustees, and the Award’s personnel who discussed the work system and its ability to adapt to the conditions while preparing for the post-COVID-19 phase.

The participants also reviewed the remaining agenda during the year 2020 and the digital transformation of most of the activities and applications with regard to various programmes inside and outside the country, and review the achievements and developments of the first quarter of the Secretariat's plans for the current year and the progress made.

The procedures for launching the thirteenth session of the award were discussed, as well as communication mechanisms that enable the target groups to participate within the categories through the online platform (https://www.kiaai.ae/). The mechanism for implementing international date festivals in a number of Arab countries was also discussed.

The participants thanked H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, for the support and the directives of Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak.

Dr. Abdelouahhab Zaid said that the UAE is a global leader in the date palm sector and agricultural innovation, and encourages workers in this sector, including researchers, farmers, producers, exporters, institutions, associations and competent bodies. This is in addition to the support for scientific research in the development of the date palm sector and agricultural innovation, as well as international cooperation between the competent authorities working in the date palm cultivation sector; agricultural innovation to meet the challenges, and its readiness post the Coronavirus period.

Dr. Helal Al Kaabi, member of the Board of Trustees, also praised the readiness of the Award for the post-COVID-19 stage, thanks to the strong infrastructure that enabled it to overcome the repercussions of the crisis and business continuity in compliance with the directives and procedures issued by the competent authorities in the country.