UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Khalifa International Award For Date Palm Discusses Adaptation Process With Current Situation

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 01st June 2020 | 04:15 PM

Khalifa International Award for Date Palm discusses adaptation process with current situation

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Jun, 2020) The General Secretariat of the Khalifa International Award for Date Palm and Agricultural Innovation has held a special remote meeting using visual communication techniques, within its framework, to provide the appropriate tools and platforms, that empower the work team and target groups to deal efficiently and effectively with the current changes and serve the UAE in facing the challenges of the coronavirus, COVID-19.

Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and President of the board of Trustees of the Award, praised the Award's ability to face the challenges and turn them into opportunities, and its commitment to the guidance of rational leadership in facing this epidemic and preparing for the post-corona period.

The meeting was chaired by Dr. Abdelouahhab Zaid, the Award’s Secretary-General, with the participation of Dr. Helal Humaid Saeed Al Kaabi, member of the Award’s Board of Trustees, and the Award’s personnel who discussed the work system and its ability to adapt to the conditions while preparing for the post-COVID-19 phase.

The participants also reviewed the remaining agenda during the year 2020 and the digital transformation of most of the activities and applications with regard to various programmes inside and outside the country, and review the achievements and developments of the first quarter of the Secretariat's plans for the current year and the progress made.

The procedures for launching the thirteenth session of the award were discussed, as well as communication mechanisms that enable the target groups to participate within the categories through the online platform (https://www.kiaai.ae/). The mechanism for implementing international date festivals in a number of Arab countries was also discussed.

The participants thanked H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, for the support and the directives of Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak.

Dr. Abdelouahhab Zaid said that the UAE is a global leader in the date palm sector and agricultural innovation, and encourages workers in this sector, including researchers, farmers, producers, exporters, institutions, associations and competent bodies. This is in addition to the support for scientific research in the development of the date palm sector and agricultural innovation, as well as international cooperation between the competent authorities working in the date palm cultivation sector; agricultural innovation to meet the challenges, and its readiness post the Coronavirus period.

Dr. Helal Al Kaabi, member of the Board of Trustees, also praised the readiness of the Award for the post-COVID-19 stage, thanks to the strong infrastructure that enabled it to overcome the repercussions of the crisis and business continuity in compliance with the directives and procedures issued by the competent authorities in the country.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Business UAE Progress 2020 Post Arab Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Govt doubles repatriation flights for Saudi Arabia ..

16 minutes ago

Mango growers, experts hold consultative meeting

16 minutes ago

PIA plane crash victim succumbs to injuries

16 minutes ago

'Plain angry' Jordan joins sports world's call for ..

16 minutes ago

Clinical Trials of COVID-19 Vaccines by Russia's B ..

17 minutes ago

Putin Wishes Armenian Prime Minister Pashinyan Swi ..

27 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.