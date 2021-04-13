UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Khalifa International Award For Date Palm Launches ‘50 Booklets Series In The 50th Year’ Initiative

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 13th April 2021 | 01:15 PM

Khalifa International Award for Date Palm launches ‘50 Booklets series in the 50th Year’ initiative

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Apr, 2021) The General Secretariat of the Khalifa International Award for Date Palm and Agricultural Innovation has announced the launch of the "50 Booklets series in the 50th Year" initiative, specialised in date palm cultivation, date production and agricultural innovation.

Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence and Chairman of the board of Trustees of the Khalifa International Award for Date Palm and Agricultural Innovation, said that the launch of the initiative coincides with the "Year of the Fiftieth", celebrating the fiftieth anniversary of the UAE’s Founding.

The initiative aims to spread specialised scientific knowledge in compliance with the Award’s objectives and transfer knowledge to farmers and interested people working in the date palm cultivation, date production sectors at the national, and international levels.

Dr. Abdelouahhab Zaid, Award’s Secretary-General, also highlighted the fact that this initiative will attract a large group of specialised academic expertise from the UAE and abroad, covering scientific, technical material as well as innovative success stories.

The booklets will also cover the use of artificial intelligence and the prospect of the agricultural future, in a way that contributes to supporting the scientific knowledge infrastructure related to the date palm cultivation and date production sectors.

The Award’s Secretary-General also added that this series will include the issuance of 50 electronic booklets in PDF form. Each booklet will consist of 50 pages in (A5) size. As the geographical scope of the targeted groups in this initiative covers all countries producing and manufacturing dates from around the world, the booklets will be available to the public through the Award’s E- library (ekiaai.com).

Related Topics

World UAE All From

Recent Stories

Azerbaijan Has No Military Plans on Border With Ar ..

6 minutes ago

India's Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Gets Permission t ..

6 minutes ago

Chinese researchers reveal transport of microplast ..

10 minutes ago

Tehran announces Ramazan starts Wednesday in Iran

10 minutes ago

WHO seeks ban on sale of live wild mammals in food ..

10 minutes ago

Forbes 30 Under 30 features Pakistani UK-based Che ..

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.