Khalifa International Award for Date Palm launches ‘50 Booklets series in the 50th Year’ initiative

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Apr, 2021) The General Secretariat of the Khalifa International Award for Date Palm and Agricultural Innovation has announced the launch of the "50 Booklets series in the 50th Year" initiative, specialised in date palm cultivation, date production and agricultural innovation.

Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence and Chairman of the board of Trustees of the Khalifa International Award for Date Palm and Agricultural Innovation, said that the launch of the initiative coincides with the "Year of the Fiftieth", celebrating the fiftieth anniversary of the UAE’s Founding.

The initiative aims to spread specialised scientific knowledge in compliance with the Award’s objectives and transfer knowledge to farmers and interested people working in the date palm cultivation, date production sectors at the national, and international levels.

Dr. Abdelouahhab Zaid, Award’s Secretary-General, also highlighted the fact that this initiative will attract a large group of specialised academic expertise from the UAE and abroad, covering scientific, technical material as well as innovative success stories.

The booklets will also cover the use of artificial intelligence and the prospect of the agricultural future, in a way that contributes to supporting the scientific knowledge infrastructure related to the date palm cultivation and date production sectors.

The Award’s Secretary-General also added that this series will include the issuance of 50 electronic booklets in PDF form. Each booklet will consist of 50 pages in (A5) size. As the geographical scope of the targeted groups in this initiative covers all countries producing and manufacturing dates from around the world, the booklets will be available to the public through the Award’s E- library (ekiaai.com).