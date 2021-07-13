Khalifa International Award hosts lecture on date palm pest management

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Jul, 2021) Khalifa International Award for Date Palm and Agricultural Innovation organised a virtual lecture on the Arab Society for Plant Protection and its role in spreading awareness on date palm pest management.

Presented by Dr. Ibrahim Al Jubouri, president of the society, the lecture was held on Monday, with the attendance of 50 experts and specialists in the date palm cultivation sector, representing 12 Arab countries.

Dr. Abdelouahhab Zaid, Award’s Secretary-General, noted that this virtual lecture comes under the directives of Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, and Chairman of the Award’s board of Trustees, and within the Award’s framework and commitment to spreading the scientific knowledge and awareness on date palm cultivation.

Dr. Al Jubouri highlighted the role of the Arab Society for Plant Protection, which has more than 1,000 members from 17 Arab countries, in addition to members from Iran, Pakistan, India, Turkey, France, Germany, Italy, Greece, England, and the USA.

He presented the Society’s achievements since its founding in 1981, as it had a significant role in spreading knowledge, technical awareness, and identifying pests and their management through conferences held every three years and scientific books and publications that cover all activities related to plant protection.

Arab Society for Plant Protection represents a diverse group of scientists specialising in plant protection internationally and the Arab world. It is an associate member of the International Society of Plant Protection (IAPPS), the Plant Pathology Union of the Mediterranean Basin Countries (MPU), and the International Society of Plant Diseases (ISPP).

Dr. Al Jubouri underscored the great role played by the Khalifa International Award for Date Palm and Agricultural Innovation in supporting and developing the date palm cultivation sector and the date production worldwide, by organising Jordan International Date Palm Festival, Sudan International Date Palm Festival, and Egypt International Date Palm Festival and the accompanying activities and events.

These events and a series of international conferences organised by the Award’s General Secretariat have contributed to enhancing the reputation of the Arab dates and its volume of exports, he added.