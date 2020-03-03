Khalifa International Date Palm Award ceremony postponed over coronavirus concerns

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Mar, 2020) The awards ceremony for the Khalifa International Award for date Palm and Agricultural Innovation has been postponed, a senior Award official announced on Tuesday.

In a statement, Dr. Abdelouahhab Zaid, Secretary-General of the Award said that the award ceremony honouring the 12th session of the award and the opening of the 7th edition of the Global Forum for Agricultural Innovation scheduled to be held on 9th March 2020 has been postponed until 31st August 2020.

The decision was made in view of current global health developments concerning COVID-19, and "as part of the preventive measures taken by the UAE Official Authorities," the statement read.

Latest World Health Organisation figures estimate nearly 90,000 cases of COVID-19 infection globally so far, with around 3,000 fatalities. The UN health agency suggests that containment of the virus as a top priority to prevent further spread of the epidemic.