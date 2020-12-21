Khalifa International hosts virtual lecture on date palm adaptation to climate changes

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Dec, 2020) The Khalifa International Award for Date Palm and Agricultural Innovation organised a virtual lecture, presenting "Date palm adaptation to climate changes and environmental challenges", by Dr. Abdulbaset Ouda, Physiology and Date Palm Horticulture Professor, Date Palm Specialist, consultant in the Arabian Peninsula Regional Programme (APRP) at International Centre for Agricultural Research in the Dry Areas (ICARDA), on Sunday the 20th of December, 2020.

The lecture was attended by 95 participants from 12 countries, some of which are members of the Date Palm Friends Society in the UAE, date palm farmers, and agricultural experts.

This virtual lecture held via Zoom, comes under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Nahyan Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, President of the Award’s board of Trustees.

Dr. Abdelouahhab Zaid, the Award’s Secretary-General, expressed his appreciation to the extended scientific and professional efforts made by the international date palm expert, Dr. Abdulbaset Ouda in increasing the growth and development rates of the food industry. Pointing out that the Arabic dates are eligible to compete internationally, where some have already achieved advanced rankings in the global date palm market. Thanks to a set of factors, which includes the full application of good agricultural and manufacturing practices, the value of Arabic dates has increased.

Dr. Abdulbaset Ouda, presented during the lecture that the International Committee for Climate Change affirmed that the Arab region will be most vulnerable to the potential effects of climate change, as it includes the world’s most arid regions, where 75 percent of agricultural areas depend on rain. These changes will lead to higher temperatures, a decrease in the rate of precipitation and rain, which will result in the recurrence of drought and frost cycles, which will negatively affect agricultural production and lead to serious environmental challenges.

Dr. Ouda then highlighted the environmental factors affecting the date palm cultivation, the effect of different challenges on the date palm, the date palm’s ability to adapt, and the effect of ultraviolet rays, as well as the importance of the environment surrounding a date palm tree, in addition to the means of facing climate changes.

Dr. Ouda concluded the lecture by highlighting the important role of the award in supporting and developing the date palm cultivation sector and the date production worldwide, by organising the Jordan International Date Palm Festival, Sudan International Date Palm Festival, and Egypt International Date Palm Festival and the accompanying activities and events. It contributed to improving the reputation of Arab dates and its exports, in addition to the international conferences organised by the award’s general secretariat for more than twenty years.