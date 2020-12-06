Khalifa issues law establishing Abu Dhabi Community Legal Awareness Centre

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Dec, 2020) ABU DHABI, 6th December 2020 (WAM) - President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, in his capacity as Ruler of Abu Dhabi emirate, has issued the law number 22 of 2020, establishing Abu Dhabi Community Legal Awareness Centre, affiliated with the Abu Dhabi Judiciary Department.

The centre will raise awareness of potential risks associated with inappropriate behaviour that violates the values and principles of the UAE society, and how to respond to, prevent and mitigate its impact.

It will also monitor inappropriate behaviour including online and while using social media platforms or e-gaming.