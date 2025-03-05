Open Menu

Khalifa Medical City Celebrates 100th Internal Medicine Resident

Umer Jamshaid Published March 05, 2025 | 09:30 PM

Khalifa Medical City celebrates 100th Internal Medicine Resident

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Mar, 2025) Sheikh Khalifa Medical City (SKMC), part of the SEHA network and a subsidiary of PureHealth, announced the graduation of its 100th Internal Medicine Resident.

This remarkable achievement underscores the programme’s dedication to academic excellence and its pivotal role in shaping the next generation of internists who contribute significantly to the UAE’s healthcare sector.

Dr. Waqar Gaba, Programme Director of the SKMC Internal Medicine Residency Programme, expressed his pride in this significant achievement, stating, “Reaching the milestone of our 100th graduate is a testament to the dedication and expertise of our faculty, the commitment of our residents, and the unwavering support of SKMC.

Our graduates not only advance healthcare in the UAE but also embody the highest values of compassionate patient care.”

He added, “As we approach the programme’s 20th anniversary, we are reminded of the critical role medical education plays in enhancing healthcare quality. We remain steadfast in our mission to nurture highly skilled professionals who will continue to shape the future of medicine.”

As SKMC celebrates this milestone, it reaffirms its role as a leader in medical education and its contribution to the UAE’s vision of becoming a global hub for healthcare excellence.

