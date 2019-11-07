ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Nov, 2019) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has received a written message from President Azali Assoumani of Comoros on advancing bilateral relations.

Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, was relayed the message during a meeting with Mohamed El-Amine Souef, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Comoros.

The pair reviewed ways to develop relations between the UAE and Comoros. They also tackled a number of international issues of mutual interest.

Gargash emphasised keenness of UAE leadership to enhance bilateral relations with Comoros in various fields.

Gargash also received three messages from President Assoumani to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai.