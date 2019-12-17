ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Dec, 2019) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan received a letter from the President of Nicaragua, Daniel Ortega, over bilateral relations.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, was relayed the message during a meeting with his Nicaraguan counterpart, Denis Moncada Colindres, in Abu Dhabi today.

Sheikh Abdullah and Colindres reviewed ways to develop relations between the UAE and Nicaragua, and tackled a number of international issues of mutual interest.

Sheikh Abdullah welcomed the Nicaraguan Minister of Foreign Affairs, underlining the UAE'S keenness to strengthen bilateral relations and cooperation across all fronts.

Colindres expressed his country’s desire to advance cooperation with the UAE, and hailed the progressive relations between the two countries.

The meeting was attended by Salem Rashid Al Owais, UAE's Non-Resident Ambassador to Nicaragua.