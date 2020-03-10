UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Khalifa Receives Note From President Of Egypt

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 10th March 2020 | 07:45 PM

Khalifa receives note from President of Egypt

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Mar, 2020) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan received a message from President of Egypt, Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, over bilateral ties.

The message was delivered to H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, by Sameh Shoukry, Egyptian Minister of Foreign Affairs, during a meeting in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.

The two ministers reviewed bilateral relations and took stock of the latest regional and global developments.

Sheikh Abdullah highlighted the depth of ties binding the UAE and Egypt and their firm determination to bolster relations and cooperation to serve the interests of the brotherly peoples of both countries.

The Egyptian top diplomat praised the UAE-Egypt ties, terming them as ''distinguished'' and enjoying the support of the leaderships of both countries. He highlighted the need for sustained efforts to strengthen joint work and further advance bilateral cooperation.

Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation for Political Affairs, attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Egypt UAE Abu Dhabi From Top

Recent Stories

Create a new Pakistan in India for Muslims and oth ..

17 minutes ago

OIC Strongly Condemns the Terrorist Attack on Two ..

20 minutes ago

SIARA receives 242 nominations from 52 countries

21 minutes ago

Haris Rauf returns to Lahore Qalandars’ squad

40 minutes ago

Du collaborates with Ministry of Education to supp ..

1 hour ago

Spain suspends air traffic from Italy over coronav ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.