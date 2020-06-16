(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Jun, 2020) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a cable of condolences to General Evariste Ndayishimiye, President-elect of Burundi, on the death of the country's former President Pierre Nkurunziza.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, dispatched similar condolences to General Ndayishimiye.