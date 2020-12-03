UrduPoint.com
Khalifa Sends Condolences To French President On Death Of Former Leader

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 03rd December 2020 | 10:15 PM

Khalifa sends condolences to French President on death of former leader

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Dec, 2020) ABU DHABI, 3rd December 2020 (WAM) - President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a cable of condolences to President Emmanuel Macron of France, on the death of the country's former President Valéry Giscard d'Estaing.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, dispatched similar condolences to President Macron.

