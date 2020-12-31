UrduPoint.com
Khalifa Sends New Year Greetings To World Leaders

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 31st December 2020 | 09:15 PM

Khalifa sends New Year greetings to world leaders

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Dec, 2020) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has sent cables of congratulations to Their Highnesses and Majesties, Kings, Princes and Presidents of friendly countries around the world, on the occasion of the New Year, 2021.

President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa wished them good health and more progress and prosperity to their peoples.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, have also dispatched similar cables on the occasion.

More Stories From Middle East

