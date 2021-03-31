UrduPoint.com
Khalifa University Achieves QS Global Ranking Institution's Coveted 5-Star University Rating In Seven Categories

Abu Dhabi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Mar, 2021) Khalifa University of Science and Technology announced it has achieved the coveted 5-Star rating with QS (Quacquarelli Symonds) Stars, in seven categories including teaching, employability, research, internationalisation, facilities, innovation, and in the subject of Petroleum Engineering.

Khalifa University was honored during a special ceremony organized by QS, which was attended by Dr. Arif Sultan Al Hammadi, Executive Vice President of Khalifa University.

A typical 5-Star university is generally world-class in a broad range of areas, enjoys a high reputation and has cutting-edge facilities and internationally-renowned research and teaching faculty. Khalifa University has met all these thresholds to achieve the QS 5-Star rating.

The QS stars is a rating system that provides a detailed look at an institution, and identifies which universities are the best in specific areas.

The system allows students to get a wider picture of the qualities of universities around the world, looking at everything from the teaching and research qualities to employability of graduates, sports facilities and community engagement. The QS Stars audit evaluates an institution against more than 50 different indicators.

In order to achieve the 5-Star rating, a university must obtain an overall score of at least 700 out of 1000 points. A university must have at least 5% international faculty, and 5% international students, a score of 70 points or more in the learning environment category and 85 points or more in the employability category. In the Research category, the university must have 150 academic references or three citations per faculty member. If assessed in the Academic Development category, it must have 105 points in Teaching.

