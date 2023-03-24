UrduPoint.com

Khalifa University Among Top 10 In Petroleum Engineering, Top 100 In Electrical And Electronics Worldwide

Umer Jamshaid Published March 24, 2023 | 01:45 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Mar, 2023) Khalifa University of Science and Technology today announced its Petroleum Engineering department is ranked 8th in the world by the 2023 Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings by Subject – Engineering and Technology.

The Khalifa University Petroleum Engineering programme has a modern and well-balanced curriculum that emphasises not only petroleum engineering fundamentals but also the business processes applied to reach optimal engineering solutions for field development and operations.

At the same time, Khalifa University’s Electrical and Electronics Engineering is ranked 99th (among top 100) in the world by the 2023 QS Subject Rankings. The Electrical Engineering and Computer Science (EECS) Department at Khalifa University offers BSc degrees in Electrical Engineering, Computer Engineering (with an optional concentration in Software Systems), and Computer Science, as well as MSc and PhD programmes.

Khalifa University additionally remained top in the UAE in Computer Science and Information Systems, Chemical Engineering, Civil and Structural Engineering, Electrical and Electronics Engineering, as well as Mechanical, Aeronautical and Manufacturing Engineering.

Under the QS Natural Sciences Subject category, Khalifa University is ranked top in the UAE in Chemistry, Environmental Sciences, Materials Science, Mathematics, as well as Physics and Astronomy.

Khalifa University is already placed 181st worldwide overall in QS World Universities Ranking 2023.

