Khalifa University Among Top 20 In THE Emerging Economies Rankings 2021

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sat 13th March 2021 | 04:00 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Mar, 2021) Khalifa University of Science and Technology today announced it has been ranked among the Top 20 globally and top in the UAE in the Times Higher education (THE) Emerging Economies Rankings 2021.

Khalifa University is ranked 20th among 606 emerging economies universities from 48 countries and regions in the most recent THE rankings, the only global performance tables that judge research-intensive universities across all their core missions – teaching, research, knowledge transfer and international outlook.

Though the rankings use the same 13 carefully calibrated performance indicators to provide the most comprehensive and balanced comparisons, trusted by students, academics, university leaders, industry and governments, the weightings are specially recalibrated to reflect the characteristics of the emerging economy universities.

