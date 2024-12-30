- Home
- Middle East
- Khalifa University, Arizona State University launch UAE’s first dual master’s programme in Entre ..
Khalifa University, Arizona State University Launch UAE’s First Dual Master’s Programme In Entrepreneurship, Innovation
Faizan Hashmi Published December 30, 2024 | 09:45 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Dec, 2024) Khalifa University of Science and Technology and the Arizona State University (ASU), US, have launched a dual Master of Science programme – the first of its kind in the UAE – with a core curriculum focused on embedding entrepreneurship and innovation in higher education.
Under the agreement, students will receive a dual degree. The first is a Master of Science in Entrepreneurship and Innovation from ASU, delivered by faculty from the W. P. Carey school of Business and the Herberger Institute of Design and Arts. The second is a Master of Science in Engineering Systems and Management with a specialisation in Technology Management, Innovation, and Entrepreneurship from Khalifa University.
The Khalifa University-ASU partnership will be supported by the university’s business and investment arm Khalifa University Enterprises Company (KUEC), and the deep-tech incubator Khalifa Innovation Center (KIC). Focusing on the commercialisation of scientific research, these two entities will support students who wish to launch startups after completing the dual degree programme.
Dr Bayan Sharif, Provost at Khalifa University, said: “We are delighted to collaborate with Arizona State University on this unique dual Master of Science programme that will provide Khalifa University students with a studio-based academic and experiential immersive international experience that will culminate in a pitching competition to investors. This initiative demonstrates our consistent commitment to nurturing entrepreneurship and innovation among our students, in line with our mandate to contribute to the UAE and the region, and to realise the vision of our leadership in creating a knowledge-based economy.
The dual programme will equip and empower students with the necessary skills and experiences they need not only to succeed in academics and research, but also to convert their innovations into global businesses that can contribute to the economic development of the UAE.”
Hitendra Chaturvedi, co-director of the MS in Entrepreneurship and Innovation programme at the W. P. Carey School of Business, said: “ASU has been ranked No 1 in Innovation 10 years in a row, and natural segue to innovation is entrepreneurship. The future demands world leaders with an entrepreneurial mindset who can excel in ambiguity and uncertainty. We are excited to partner with KU to teach the entrepreneurial mindset to such entrepreneurs, and intrapreneurs.”
"The dual degree program will facilitate valuable networking opportunities between Khalifa University faculty, students, and staff from KIC and KUEC with their counterparts in the ASU MSc in Entrepreneurship and Innovation program. This exchange will foster knowledge transfer, particularly in areas such as investor pitching, cultivating an entrepreneurial mindset, and developing the skills necessary for both startup ventures and corporate innovation.
Students will spend part of their study at ASU then return to Khalifa University, and the faculty from both institutions will mentor the students on the dual degree program during the execution of their projects.
Recent Stories
Ministry of Higher Education updates admission criteria for university programme ..
Hamdan bin Mohammed meets with Italy’s Defence Minister in Abu Dhabi
UAQ Ruler hosts luncheon for guests of Festival 'Al Labsa 2024-2025'
Air Arabia inaugurates latest route between Ras Al Khaimah, Tashkent
MDCAT retake exam conducted at 27 centers
Revenue Court held in Abbottabad to address citizens' issues
Main draw matches of Begum Kulsum Saifullah Tennis C'ships on Tuesday
More than 70 killed in Ethiopia road accident
Rajab moon will be visible on Wednesday’s evening
SAU hosts int'l conference on CPEC energy, socio-economic transformations
Sindh's under-16 winter coaching camp concludes
The Commissioner Karachi Syed Hassan Naqvi reviews steps for price control, reso ..
More Stories From Middle East
-
Ministry of Higher Education updates admission criteria for university programmes2 minutes ago
-
Khalifa University, Arizona State University launch UAE’s first dual master’s programme in Entre ..3 minutes ago
-
Hamdan bin Mohammed meets with Italy’s Defence Minister in Abu Dhabi32 minutes ago
-
UAQ Ruler hosts luncheon for guests of Festival 'Al Labsa 2024-2025'33 minutes ago
-
Sharjah Ruler raises pension for retirees receiving percentage48 minutes ago
-
Air Arabia inaugurates latest route between Ras Al Khaimah, Tashkent1 hour ago
-
UAE President receives Italian Defence Minister2 hours ago
-
Indian railways to become net zero by 20302 hours ago
-
Ministry of Health and Prevention wins Excellence in Health Tech Innovation2 hours ago
-
UN Secretary-General calls for 2025 to mark new beginning3 hours ago
-
UAE media sector shapes future through key milestones in 20243 hours ago
-
Arab astronomical observations contribute to guiding NASA spacecraft3 hours ago