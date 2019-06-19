UrduPoint.com
Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 19th June 2019 | 06:00 PM

Khalifa University becomes first UAE Institution to be ranked among top 300 globally in QS World University 2020 rankings

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Jun, 2019) The Khalifa University of Science and Technology announced that it has become the first university in the UAE to be ranked among the top 300 academic institutions globally by the Quacquarelli Symonds, QS, World University Rankings 2020.

Ranked 268th overall with a jump of 47 slots, Khalifa University thus remains among the top 27 percent of the 1,000 universities assessed from 82 different locations across the world, as well as the top-rated institution in the UAE. Additionally, the QS World University Rankings 2020 has termed Khalifa University’s "research output" as "very high".

Dr Arif Sultan Al Hammadi, Executive Vice President, Khalifa University of Science and Technology, said, "Our position as the first-ever institution from the UAE to be placed among the top 300 in the QS World University Rankings 2020 strongly illustrates not only our consistent success in the international academic arena, but also our commitment to impart world class knowledge to students. We believe such international accolades and recognitions reflect our wise leadership’s vision and continuous support to help the university compete at an international level. It also shows the sincere efforts of our faculty and staff to sustain the university’s mission as a major contributor to the UAE’s human and intellectual capital development.

"

Khalifa University has also performed remarkably well in several areas including the faculty student ratio, which stands at 77.3 and the citations per faculty category, boasting of a score of 42.2.

The world’s 1,000 top universities are ranked by the QS according to six different criteria, academic reputation (40 percent), employer reputation (10 percent), faculty to student ratio (20 percent), citations per faculty (20 percent), ratio of international faculty members (five percent) and ratio of international students (five percent).

Khalifa University continues to be acknowledged globally for its world-class academic and research areas. The university was the only one in the MENA region to be among the top 15 in the Times Higher education Emerging Economies University Rankings 2019.

Additionally, the 2019 World University Subject Rankings for "Engineering and Technology" placed Khalifa University in the 176-200 band. This follows Khalifa University’s 12th place in the "Young University Rankings 2018: Millennial Universities Millennial Ranking" and 49th in the Young University Ranking.

