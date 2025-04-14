Khalifa University brings UAE-led healthcare innovations to Abu Dhabi Global Health Week

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Apr, 2025) Khalifa University of Science and Technology's College of Medicine and Health Sciences (CMHS) is participating in the Abu Dhabi Global Healthcare Week (ADGHW) 2025, hosted by the Department of Health - Abu Dhabi, underscoring its contributions to life sciences and translational medicine.

The university will highlight a suite of advanced research initiatives and national health programmes aligned with the event's focus on healthy aging and precision health.

Professor Habiba Alsafar, Dean of CMHS, will speak on Day 1 in a panel titled, 'Novel Therapeutic Strategies for Healthy Longevity,' moderated by Dr. Mira Mousa, Assistant Professor of Public Health and Epidemiology.

Professor Alsafar said, "Participating in the ADGHW 2025 reflects Khalifa University's continued commitment to global collaboration and innovation. The diverse contributions from the College of Medicine and Health Sciences demonstrate the university's central role in shaping UAE's healthcare future, driven by science, rooted in the community, and committed to excellence."

Khalifa University will present 10 innovations such as 'CareX', an AI-powered system to support remote diagnosis and chronic disease management, and '3D-printed polymeric knee implants' mimicking human bone, marking a UAE-first in biomedical design and materials.

Another project investigates neurodegenerative diseases in children with autism spectrum disorder.

Also featured is the Emirati Reference Genome Project designed to create a population-specific reference genome for the UAE. Further contributing to national health priorities, a One Health genomics study tracks the spread of antimicrobial resistance. Other highlights include anti-diabetic properties of camel milk, and Maternal and Infant Health Monitoring System, now active in 18 hospitals across Abu Dhabi, FallGuard, a wearable device for real-time fall detection and caregiver alerting, Bioelectronic Chips, for precision diagnostics, and IGenRare, an AI assistant for more accurate diagnosis of rare diseases.

With new PhD programmes, expanded master's offerings, ISO-accredited research labs, and growing biotech startups, Khalifa University's CMHS continues to shape the UAE's research and innovation landscape.