Khalifa University celebrates the graduation of 885 students from Bachelor, Master and PhD Programs in Science, Engineering and Arts

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th May, 2021) Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, Khalifa University of Science and Technology celebrated the graduation of 885 students from its Bachelor’s, Master’s and PhD programs during the 2021 graduation ceremony, which was held virtually on Wednesday, 26th May, 2021.

During the ceremony, 51 students received their PhD degrees in biomedical engineering, electrical and computer engineering, aerospace engineering, civil and infrastructure engineering, mechanical engineering, nuclear engineering, robotics engineering and interdisciplinary engineering.

Another 168 students received their Master’s degrees in applied chemistry, biomedical engineering, chemical engineering, computer and information science, electrical and computer engineering, engineering systems and management, information security, materials science and engineering, mechanical engineering, nuclear engineering, petroleum engineering, geo-petroleum engineering, sustainable critical infrastructure, international and civil security, health, safety and environmental engineering, and water and environmental engineering.

While 666 students received their Bachelor’s degrees in applied mathematics and statistics, petroleum engineering, industrial and systems engineering, biomedical engineering, electrical engineering, electrical and electronic engineering, chemical engineering, civil engineering, mechanical engineering, computer engineering, communication engineering, aerospace engineering, and petroleum geosciences.

The graduation ceremony coincides with the UAE’s Golden Jubilee celebrations of the country’s 50 years of progress and achievements.

In his address, Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, a Member of the Executive Council of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of Khalifa University’s board of trustees, expressed great pride in the graduates’ outstanding achievements.

He extended his greetings to President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and to all Emiratis and residents in the UAE, on this significant occasion, which marks the entry of a new cadre of talented graduates – who are now equipped with the robust knowledge and skills gained at the internationally recognized Khalifa University – into the UAE’s key science, engineering, technology and medical sectors.

Sheikh Hamed also expressed his gratitude to the parents of the graduates for this achievement, as they provided unconditional support to the graduates during their studies.

He also congratulated the UAE’s leadership and people, while expressing his pride in the graduates’ and their achievements. He thanked them for their efforts, which will inspire current students of Khalifa University, and for all that they’ve done and will do in the future for the UAE.

He also noted the important role KU graduates have played and will continue to play in enhancing the UAE’s international standing as a leader in research and innovation. Khalifa University graduates contribute to the country’s vital sectors, bringing with them advanced knowledge, expertise, critical skills, and a unique ability to analyze and find creative solutions to the country’s greatest challenges.

Khalifa University has consistently contributed to the aerospace sector. It graduated the first-ever batch of students in Aerospace Engineering, while more recently Khalifa University students designed and developed MySAT-1 and DhabiSat, two mini satellites which were launched into space, and they are also helping students of other universities to design and develop CubeSats.

Khalifa University’s virtual 2021 graduation celebration comes at a time when the University has achieved several milestones, especially with the most number of scientists from the UAE being included in the exclusive Stanford University List of 2% Most Cited Scientists in their fields for 2019, with a total of 45 faculty members, representing 25 percent of all faculty from the UAE, as well as the Stanford University List of 2% Most Cited Career-long Scientists in their field of research for 2019, with 36 faculty members, representing 31.5 percent of all faculty from the UAE.

In global rankings, Khalifa University leapt 67 notches to be ranked 214th globally in the ‘Engineering and Technology’ category, top in the UAE and in six subjects, including Petroleum Engineering, in the most recent 2021 QS (Quacquarelli Symonds) World University Rankings by Subject. The University already ranks at #211 in the QS World University Rankings 2021, which features 1,029 of the most prestigious universities in the world.

Moreover, Khalifa University is ranked top in the UAE and 114th globally in ‘Engineering’ in the US news & World Report’s 2020 Best Global Universities’ rankings published in November 2019. The University is ranked second in the middle East and North Africa (MENA) region and among the top 200 globally in the Times Higher education (THE) World University Rankings 2020 by Subject: Engineering and Technology.