Khalifa University Century Challenge to kick off February 1

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Dec, 2024) The Abu Dhabi Cycling Club and Khalifa University of Science and Technology are organising the 4th edition of the Khalifa University Century Challenge, set to take place on 1st February 2025, with twin starting points - Abu Dhabi (190km) and Dubai (175km) - leading to the top of Jebel Hafeet in Al Ain, for the second consecutive year.

Khalifa University Main Campus will be the starting point for Abu Dhabi participants, while the Dubai leg will set off from the Al Qudra Cycling Track to converge on the Jebel Hafeet summit in Al Ain, with the participation of over 1,000 cyclists.

Prof. Ebrahim Al Hajri, President of Khalifa University, said, “The 4th edition of the Khalifa University Century Challenge, organised in collaboration with the Abu Dhabi sports Council and the Abu Dhabi Cycling Club, builds on the success of the previous years in inspiring the community to take up sporting activities.

The challenge reiterates our commitment to promoting health and wellness as well as outdoor engagement to move away from a sedentary lifestyle.”

Al Nakhira Al Khaili, Executive Director of the Abu Dhabi Cycling Club, stated, "As we approach the launching of the 4th edition of the Khalifa University Century Challenge, the Abu Dhabi Cycling Club remains steadfast in our mission to inspire university students to embrace cycling. We aim to educate them about the significant benefits of this sport and promote it as a practical and sustainable means of transportation."