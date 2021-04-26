Khalifa University College of Medicine and Health Sciences receives approval for implementation of clinical phase of MD Program

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Apr, 2021) Khalifa University’s College of Medicine and Health Sciences (CMHS) has received approval from the UAE’s Commission for Academic Accreditation (CAA) for implementation of the Clinical Phase of the MD program.

The CAA granted Initial Program Accreditation effective 19 December 2019. With this, Khalifa University CMHS has demonstrated that its clinical educational experience, which comprises the third and fourth years of the four-year professional MD degree program, meets the rigorous accreditation standards of the CAA.

The Khalifa University CNHS currently has a total of 60 medical students enrolled in its first two cohorts, with a third cohort matriculating in Fall 2021. The first cohort of 30 medical students began the Clinical Phase in March 2021 and will graduate in April/ May 2023. Re-accreditation will begin in December of 2024.

Dr. Arif Sultan Al Hammadi, Executive Vice-President, Khalifa University of Science and Technology, said: "The accreditation approval for the Clinical Phase of the MD Program at the Khalifa University College of Medicine and Health Sciences marks our status as a vital academic institution that contributes to strengthening the healthcare ecosystem in the UAE and the region. We believe the Khalifa University CMHS will continue to develop qualified and trained medical professionals through the MD program.

"

The Khalifa University CMHS is the first medical college in the UAE to be modeled after the American medical education system, offering a 4-year allopathic medical education program requiring a 4-year bachelor’s degree, prior to admission. With 20 academic departments, the Khalifa University CMHS, employs a variety of educational strategies, including problem-based learning and clinical experiences to enable students to gain all competencies needed for any physician. The program also prepares students for postgraduate study in any specialty, for licensure, and for future medical practice.

Headed by Founding Dean Dr. John Rock, the Khalifa University CMHS is currently negotiating with several programs in Canada and the US to establish partnerships for residency training.

Dr. John Rock said: "The CMHS is delighted to receive the accreditation from the CAA. Since establishment, we have published 45 research papers in respected international scientific and medical journals, covering a wide array of biomedical topics, ranging from the Arab genome to diabetes, nanoparticles to cardiovascular and medical education."

The UAE’s CAA is a recognized accrediting agency by both the World Federation for Medical Education (WFME) and The Foundation for Advancement of International Medical Education and Research (FAIMER).