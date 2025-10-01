Khalifa University, Ducab to advance 2D materials research, industrial applications

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Oct, 2025) Khalifa University of Science and Technology and Ducab Group, one of the UAE’s leading end-to-end energy solutions providers and manufacturers of power and industrial products, have signed a strategic partnership to advance research and industrial applications of two-dimensional (2D) nano materials.

Supported by ADQ’s R&D Fund, the collaboration will drive a series of projects and initiatives aimed at strengthening the UAE’s leadership in advanced manufacturing and industrial innovation.

The first initiative under this partnership focuses on developing next-generation fire-retardant cable solutions by incorporating nanomaterials such as graphene and hexagonal boron nitride (hBN) into state-of-the-art polymer composites.

This project represents the starting point of a long-term collaboration between Khalifa University and Ducab Group that will expand into future research and development activities aligned with ADQ’s investment in innovation and emerging technologies to deliver new industrial solutions.

The agreement was signed by Professor Bayan Sharif, Provost of Khalifa University, and Charles-Edouard Mellagui, Chief Executive Officer of Ducab Cables business.

Professor Sharif said, “This partnership with Ducab Group reflects Khalifa University’s mission to create industrial impact through advanced research, while nurturing the next generation of innovators.

Alongside our world-class faculty, the collaboration will engage our students, providing hands-on experience in solving real-world industrial challenges, especially in advancing research and industrial applications of 2D materials and fire safety.”

Mellagui stated, “This initiative marks an important step in Ducab’s journey to champion advanced technologies that set new benchmarks in safety, reliability, and performance across critical power cable fields and applications. By working closely with Khalifa University and under the umbrella of ADQ’s commitment to innovation, we are not only strengthening our R&D capabilities but also ensuring that the UAE remains at the forefront of industrial advancement.”

The Khalifa University research team will be led by Dr. Yarjan Abdul Samad, Assistant Professor, Aerospace Engineering, with contributions from Prof. Kyriaki Polychronopoulou, Centre Director, Centre for Catalysis and Separation and a professor, Mechanical & Nuclear Engineering, and Dr. Imad Barsoum, Associate Professor, Mechanical & Nuclear Engineering, supported by postdoctoral researchers and PhD students, who will work closely with Ducab engineers.