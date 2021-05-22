Khalifa University Graduation Ceremony 2021 to be held virtually on 26th May

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd May, 2021) Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, Khalifa University of Science and Technology will host a virtual graduation ceremony on 26th May.

The virtual event will honour the University’s success of 885 students from various undergraduate, graduate and PhD programmes in science, engineering and arts covering petroleum, nuclear, aerospace, chemical, electrical, electronic, industrial systems, civil and mechanical engineering, as well as energy, water and environment, and sustainable technology areas.

In all, 51 students will receive their PhD degrees, while 168 will receive their Master’s at the graduation ceremony. A total of 666 students will be receiving their bachelor’s degrees in science, engineering and arts, making the overall numbers to 885. Out of this, 335 are male students and 550 female. The UAE national students total 675, while the number of international students will be 210.

Dr Arif Sultan Al Hammadi, Executive Vice-President, Khalifa University, said: "The virtual graduation ceremony this year will mark the celebration of success by these students under challenging circumstances, thus signifying their diligence and determination. It will also mark a major milestone in the lives of these graduates who are about to embark on careers in critical industries in the UAE and abroad, including in space, energy, sustainability and healthcare. We believe they will make an impactful impression with their achievements in their respective fields of work.

"

Khalifa University will be virtually celebrating the success of the graduates at a time when it has achieved several milestones, especially with the most number of scientists from the UAE.

Khalifa University tops universities from the UAE in the exclusive Stanford University List of 2 percent Most Cited Scientists in their fields for 2019, with a total of 45 faculty members, representing 25 percent of all faculty from the UAE.

Khalifa University also tops in the UAE in the Stanford University List of 2 percent Most Cited Career-long Scientists in their field of research for 2019, with 36 faculty members, representing 31.5 percent of all faculty from the UAE.

In global rankings, Khalifa University leapt 67 notches to be ranked 214th globally in the ‘Engineering and Technology’ category, top in the UAE and in six subjects, including Petroleum Engineering, in the most recent 2021 QS (Quacquarelli Symonds) World University Rankings by Subject. The University already ranks at 211 in the QS World University Rankings 2021, which features 1,029 of the most prestigious universities in the world.

As of January 2021, Khalifa University has a total of 189 issued patents, with 247 applications pending and invention disclosures totaling 443.

At present, Khalifa University has 385 faculty members from 61 countries, while the 4,061 currently-enrolled students represent 55 nationalities. Khalifa University currently offers 16 Bachelor’s, and 19 Master’s degree programs, in addition to four PhD programs with 12 Concentrations.