Khalifa University honour 24 YFEL programme members

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Jan, 2025) Khalifa University of Science and Technology today announced that 24 members of the 2024 Young Future Energy Leaders (YFEL) programme, the flagship outreach initiative, received their certificates of completion at a grand ceremony after having concluded their annual schedule of courses and projects.

The YFEL programme offers members – students and young professionals – exceptional and unmatched access to top global leaders, senior business executives, and academics engaged in clean energy and sustainability.

The 15 male and nine female members of the 2024 YFEL programme represent six nationalities and are associated with two local and eight international universities, demonstrating the global appeal of the programme among students and youth interested in clean energy and sustainability.

The YFEL 2024 cohort includes 14 international students who live outside the UAE, which further signifies the overall inclusive characteristic of the YFEL outreach program. The graduates join an alumni body of more than 600 former YFEL members, driving new initiatives in sustainability and clean energy.

Professor Bayan Sharif, Provost of Khalifa University, said, "The YFEL programme is Khalifa University's flagship outreach initiative that have consistently grown to its 15th year now, creating leaders for the future who can ensure the continuation of initiatives in sustainability and clean energy. The multifaceted aspects of the YFEL programme make it more globally appealing as can be gauged from the cross-section of nationalities that are its current and past members.

"We believe these talented students and young professionals, fully equipped to tackle challenges, will provide sustainable solutions from the knowledge they have gained through the YFEL programme.

"

One of the key events during the year was the fourth edition of YFEL German-Emirati Sustainability Days conference with inspiring debates, panel discussions and interactive dialogue between UAE stakeholders, German industry and 2024 YFEL members.

A case study competition focusing on addressing misalignment challenges in EV wireless charging systems through literature reviews and innovative solutions produced 13 winners, selected for their exceptional research, insight, and alignment with program goals.

They were awarded an exclusive training session sponsored by German company BASF. These were in addition to their active participation and engagement at events such as the World Future Energy Summit 2024 and the COP28 UAE Summit.

The 2024 YFEL members also completed six projects: 'Sustainable Urban Design of Abu Dhabi Public Transportation', 'PV Panel Intelligent Fault Detection Techniques', 'Carbon Capture Utilisation and Storage (CCUS): Advancements, Challenges, and Future Prospects in the UAE', 'Advances in Methane Cracking for Hydrogen and Graphene Production', 'Promotion for Rooftop Solar Panels in Abu Dhabi Households', and 'Carbon Footprint Tracker'.

Emirati YFEL member and Khalifa University Biomedical Engineering student Rodha AlQubaisi said, "The YFEL workshops were highly relevant and beyond my expectations. The instructors were incredibly supportive, and I gained valuable skills and built lasting connections."

YFEL member and Hong Kong Poly Technic University student Cai Zhuoang from China said, "The YFEL programme provided excellent workshops, great support from instructors, and well-organised logistics. The networking opportunities were very effective, and I achieved my learning goals."