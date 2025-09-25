Khalifa University hosts summit on AI role in higher education

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Sep, 2025) The two-day ‘AI Futures Summit: Empowering Higher Education’ organised by Khalifa University of Science and Technology and Knowledge E opened today focusing on artificial intelligence’s role in transforming education and underscoring the UAE’s strong emphasis on building future-ready institutions.

Inaugurated in the presence of Dr. Mohammad Al Mualla, Undersecretary of Higher Education, Ministry of Education, and Professor Ebrahim Al Hajri, President, Khalifa University the Summit brings together policymakers, university leaders, and international experts to align AI innovation with the UAE’s vision for academic excellence.

Sayasat Nurbek, Minister of Science and Higher Education, Republic of Kazakhstan, attended the opening ceremony of the Summit, which also brought together a large section of global AI leaders, researchers, scientists, international experts, and scholars at Khalifa University’s Main Campus, positioning Abu Dhabi as a regional hub for dialogue on AI in higher education.

A highlight of the Summit was the University Leadership Panel, that brought together Khalifa University President Prof. Ebrahim Al Hajri, Prof. Esameldin Agamy, Chancellor, University of Sharjah; Prof. Ahmed Ali Al Raeesi, Chancellor, UAE University; Prof. Tod Laursen, Chancellor, American University of Sharjah; Prof. Nathalie Martial-Braz, Chancellor, Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi; and Prof. Timothy Baldwin, Provost, MBZUAI, to discuss how higher education can empower the UAE’s AI vision through innovation and trust.

Featuring five keynotes, more than 50 speakers and over 30 case study presenters, and six high-level panel discussions and fireside chats, the Summit will also have 14 parallel sessions and workshops covering themes from AI in teaching and learning to healthcare, research management, and creative education.

Khalifa University faculty will also share their expertise, alongside a hands-on workshop designed to equip participants with practical insights into AI integration in higher education.

Professor Ebrahim Al Hajri said, “As we welcome global leaders and policymakers in AI, we firmly believe it is academics and ‘research’ at higher education institutions – universities and research institutions – that drive innovations in AI. The UAE has initiated several steps including the Abu Dhabi Government Digital Strategy 2025-2027 that aims to position the emirate as a global leader in AI-driven government, and the UAE’s introduction of AI as a mandatory subject in all stages of government education. By starting early and providing comprehensive training, the UAE is one of the few countries that has set a new standard for AI education globally.”

A keynote by Dr. Nader Ghazal, Chairman of the African-Asian Council for AI and Cybersecurity, focused on ways to address building bridges through AI-driven learning, while Nik Claesen, Managing Director of the European Association of Research Managers and Administrators (EARMA), presented a European perspective on professionalising research management in the age of AI.

Among other key sessions, Prof. Dr. Christian Kapteyn, Professor of Digital business & Head of Generative AI in Higher Education at SRH University, explored the future of learning with generative AI, and Cameron Mirza, Chief of Party at IREX, highlighted why organisational readiness and digital foundations were critical to unlocking AI’s value in universities. Discussions also explored how higher education can harness AI to strengthen research ecosystems, build talent pipelines, advance ethical governance, and reinforce public trust in emerging technologies.