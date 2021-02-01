Khalifa University hosts virtual spring 2021 orientation for students

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Feb, 2021) The Khalifa University of Science and Technology today announced a three-day virtual Spring 2021 Orientation programme, organised to acclimatise the newly enrolled undergraduate, postgraduate and Pre-Medicine Bridge programme students, enabling them to smoothly transition into the academic and research environment at the university community.

The two-pronged programme – a day-long schedule for undergraduates and a two-day agenda for the postgraduates and Pre-Medicine Bridge programme (PMB) aspirants – helped to ensure a smooth and positive onboarding and transition, academically and socially. For the post-graduate and the PMB students, the event was specifically designed for their research-intensive lives and medicine-related programmes, respectively.

Nearly 500 undergraduate, and post-graduate students, as well as accepted students in the PMB course, attended the three-day virtual event to learn about various on-campus cutting-edge laboratory and research facilities as well as other academic services.

Dr. Arif Sultan Al Hammadi, Executive Vice President, Khalifa University of Science and Technology, said, "The three-day virtual Spring 2021 orientation programme witnessed high engagement from our newly-enrolled students, emphasising their ambitions and goals by joining the most sought after university that offers some of the highly relevant academic programmes for today’s job market.

Khalifa University already tops in the UAE with 25 percent of the total 178 UAE faculty who featured in the Stanford University list of the world’s top 2 percent of scientists with the greatest citation impact in a single year in 2019. We believe this is a strong element that appeals to the new generation of students who are keen to hone their skills in science and technology, and we warmly welcome the newly-enrolled students to the Khalifa University community."

The first day’s sessions offered newly-enrolled undergraduate students and parents information on academics and services through interactions with panel members from academia, Registrar, IT, Student Services, library and Finance. An exclusive web "landing page" offered students downloadable presentations as well as a reference on important resources.

The post-graduate students were offered an overview of their programmes, research facilities and other offices, while a live chat box provided them with an opportunity to interact with faculty and officials who could clarify enquiries. Students were introduced to the three research institutes, 18 specialised research centres, two sponsored laboratories as well as 228 laboratories, three research facilities and two research projects.