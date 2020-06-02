ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Jun, 2020) Khalifa University of Science and Technology today announced it has introduced new undergraduate, postgraduate and Ph.D. programmes for the academic year 2020-2021 in order to meet the UAE’s increasing human and intellectual capital requirements as the country quickens its pace towards becoming a full-fledged knowledge-based digital economy.

During the last academic year, Khalifa University launched a new Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, and a Minor in Artificial Intelligence, while a Minor in Mechatronics (a combination between Mechanical and Electronics engineering) will launch this Fall. Additionally, tracks in Artificial Intelligence and Cyber Security within the Computer Engineering and Computer Science majors, as well as Infrastructural and Environmental tracks within the Civil Engineering majors are already available for students to enroll.

In addition to the B.Sc. Physics programme that commenced in Fall 2019, Bachelor’s programmes in ‘Earth and Planetary Sciences’, as well as in ‘Cell and Molecular Biology’ are also expected to commence from Fall 2020.

Dr. Arif Sultan Al Hammadi, Executive Vice-President, Khalifa University of Science and Technology, said, "The newly introduced Bachelor’s, Master’s and Ph.D. programmes are in line with the UAE’s ambitions to transform itself into a knowledge-based digital economy.

These academic programmes will help build new capacities in various science, engineering and technology fields that have witnessed rapid development in the past few years. As a university that responds dynamically to meet the country’s requirements for skilled human capital and advanced scientific research, Khalifa University always remains fully prepared with the right infrastructure and the most suitable learning environment to develop future leaders and scientists."

Among the post-graduate offerings, a Master's programme in Biomedical Engineering has already commenced from Fall 2019. Other Master’s programmes that will launch from Fall 2020 include M.Sc. in Civil & Infrastructural Engineering, M.Sc. in Cyber Security, Master of Engineering in Health, Safety and Environmental Engineering.

An M.Sc. programme in Medical Physics and a Ph.D. in Science are also expected to commence from Spring 2021 and Fall 2020, respectively. The Master’s programme in Aerospace Engineering is expected to launch either this Fall or in the upcoming Spring.

The university presented the newly launched programmes as well as the existing programmes to the prospective students and families during a ‘virtual town hall’. Details about the new academic programmes, admissions procedures as well as scholarship offerings will also be offered to interested UAE national and international students.