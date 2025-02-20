Khalifa University joins ATLAS collaboration at CERN in Geneva

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Feb, 2025) Khalifa University of Science and Technology today announced its official membership in the ATLAS collaboration at the Large Hadron Collider (LHC) at the European Organisation for Nuclear Research (CERN), the world’s largest particle physics laboratory, located in Geneva, Switzerland.

Khalifa University has also become a member at the ATLAS experiment as well as the UAE-ATLAS Cluster which comprises three other universities. This will greatly increase the visibility of the Khalifa University College of Engineering and Physical Sciences, facilitating student exchange programmes and contributing to impactful scientific publications. The Khalifa University research plans are focused on physics beyond the Standard Model, Physics Modelling, Jet Physics and Physics-Computing multidisciplinary research topics.

Khalifa University’s membership was announced during the 109th ATLAS Collaboration board meeting that includes 182 international academic institutions from 42 countries. The ATLAS experiment is among the four principal experiments at the LHC. It is a collaboration of physicists, engineers, technicians, and students from around the world.

Prof. Bayan Sharif, Provost, Khalifa University, said, “Joining the ATLAS Collaboration, part of Geneva-based CERN, aligns with our strategic vision to advance scientific research and innovation, reinforcing our commitment to becoming a leader in science and technology, including high-energy physics. This membership presents a remarkable opportunity for Khalifa University, offering global exposure and the chance to participate in one of the most prestigious scientific research consortia. Through this, Khalifa University will contribute to groundbreaking discoveries in particle physics, while strengthening partnerships among local and international institutions and developing capacities locally.

During the visit to CERN, Khalifa University Provost Prof. Bayan Sharif and Prof. Ahmed Al Durra, Associate Provost for Research emphasised that the ATLAS collaboration would help contribute to the global scientific community and facilitate collaboration with international partners while driving innovation involving Khalifa University students in high-energy physics.

The Khalifa University ATLAS group is formed and led by Dr. Rachik Soualah, Assistant Professor, who served as the inaugural leader of the UAE-ATLAS cluster for three years and played a pivotal role in bringing the high-energy physics ATLAS collaboration and its opportunities to the region for the first time. The Khalifa University-ATLAS group includes Dr. Issam Qattan, Associate Professor, whose expertise covers nuclear and particle physics, as well as three PhD students, a postdoc and a computer engineer.

The group will focus on the computational and data analysis aspects, which are critical for extracting meaningful results from the big data accumulated by the ATLAS experiment. Plans are underway to recruit additional students and postdoctoral researchers to further strengthen the group’s capabilities and ensure significant contributions to the ATLAS experiment's ambitious scientific goals.

Khalifa University will engage actively in ATLAS's future expansion activities, contributing to the current analysis of Run 3 data and its extensive programme, while helping to prepare for the upcoming Run 4 which will mark the first LHC operations in the next phase. During this time, exchange programmes will provide Khalifa University students the opportunity to have hands-on experience in cutting-edge research at CERN, fostering innovation and interdisciplinary research.