Khalifa University-KAIST Joint Research Symposium to feature 24 on-going collaboration projects

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Dec, 2019) Khalifa University of Science and Technology and the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology, KAIST, in South Korea today announced the two institutions will be hosting the 10th annual Khalifa University-KAIST Joint Research Symposium in Abu Dhabi.

According to a press release issued today by the Khalifa University, a 50-member KAIST delegation is expected to attend the symposium that is scheduled to be held on 18th and 19th December at the Khalifa University Main Campus. The event will witness joint presentations from nearly 30 KAIST researchers and 30 researchers from Khalifa University about 24 on-going collaboration projects. These projects cover smart transportation, smart health care, nuclear energy, advanced materials, robotics/drones, energy, and chemistry.

The annual Khalifa University-KAIST Joint Research Symposium aims to upgrade existing strategic partnership between Khalifa University and KAIST. It also seeks to expand practical cooperation on new technologies that can generate added value in the area of 4th Industrial Revolution and commercialization that can drive economic growth for both the UAE and Korea.

Dr. Arif Sultan Al Hammadi, Executive Vice-President, Khalifa University of Science and Technology, said, "The 10th annual Khalifa University-KAIST Joint Research Symposium in Abu Dhabi will be another key moment in the collaboration between the two scientific research-oriented institutions that are keen to contribute to technologies that will drive the 4th Industrial Revolution. This extensive partnership has already generated benefits for both institutions and we believe this year\s symposium will lay the foundations for even more high-level interactions, while inspiring impactful technology advances in the coming decade."

Dr. Hyun Wook Park, Vice President for Research, KAIST, said, "This year’s symposium is particularly meaningful, as we have reached an important milestone of the 10th anniversary.

We have a proverb in Korea that 10 years can alter the rivers and mountains. KAIST and KU have indeed changed the academic landscapes of both institutes during this period, particularly that of KU, with KU becoming the top university in UAE and claiming the second place in all of Arab countries. We envision our future collaboration to expand into the 4th industrial revolution technologies and explore other emerging areas while fostering the cooperation in ongoing projects. Let’s look forward to an even stronger partnership in the next decade and beyond, this time with a heightened vision to change the entire world together."

The KAIST delegation will be led by Dr. Hyunwook Park, Vice-President for Research, Dr. Changheui Jang, Associate Vice President of KAI-NEET Institute, Dr. Jonghyun Kim, Director, KAIST- Khalifa University Joint Research Centre, and Dr. Sungmin Choi, Chair, Nuclear and Quantum Engineering, KAIST.

The symposium will have a session on ‘Smart Programme -Transportation/Healthcare’ that will include four presentations by KAIST and Khalifa University researchers on the first day of the symposium. The second day will have three parallel sessions with 20 presentations on the collaboration projects in nuclear, materials, robotics/drones, energy, and chemistry.

Launched in April 2019, the Khalifa University-KAIST Joint Research Centre directed by Dr. Daniel Choi, Director of Khalifa University-KASIT Joint Research Centre, aims to provide comprehensive support for research projects involving the development of technologies that are shaping the 4th Industrial Revolution. Over the past decade, the relationship between Khalifa University and KAIST has continuously expanded, in line with the strategic goals both the UAE and South Korea, while the Joint Research Centre underscores the historically strong bilateral relations between the two countries.