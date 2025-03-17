Khalifa University launcehs Middle East’s first cybersecurity seminars programme

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Mar, 2025) Khalifa University of Science and Technology today announced, it will implement in partnership with Google.org, the UAE Cyber Security Council and CyberE71, a pioneering Cybersecurity Seminars programme, the first of its kind in the middle East, aimed at enhancing cybersecurity skill development and hands-on training.

Khalifa University will lead the programme to facilitate universities throughout the UAE in delivering a comprehensive cybersecurity training curriculum.

Through this initiative, cybersecurity training courses will be offered to students as well as to public and private sector representatives from diverse backgrounds, including those with no previous experience.

Prof. Bayan Sharif, Provost, Khalifa University, said, “The collaboration with Google.org, the UAE Cyber Security Council and CyberE71 exemplifies our foresight and commitment to developing human capital and special expertise, especially in the rapidly advancing digital arena. This programme is also in line with the UAE’s policies to create an ecosystem and cement the status of the country as a global hub for advanced technology and artificial intelligence. We believe through this programme the entire Middle East region will gain access to a diverse, multidisciplinary pool of talent in the digital technology field that will be able to tackle challenges to digital security and ensure data remains secure for organisations and individuals.”

Dr. Mohamed Al Kuwaiti, Head of the UAE Cyber Security Council, stated, “This initiative reflects the UAE’s commitment to fortifying Cyber Security across all sectors by equipping the next generation with critical knowledge and practical skills. As Cyber threats become increasingly sophisticated, programmes like these serve as vital building blocks to ensure resilience, innovation, and security in our digital ecosystem. Our continued partnership with Khalifa University and Google.

org, is completing our efforts to enhance the cooperation between the public and private sectors and driving the UAE’s vision of becoming a global leader in Cyber Security Excellence.”

The Cybersecurity Seminars programme will be supervised by Prof. Ernesto Damiani (PI), Dean, College of Computing and Mathematical Sciences, and Director, Center for Cyber-Physical Systems (C2PS), and Dr. Luigi Martino (Co-Pl), Research Scientist, C2PS. CyberE71, an initiative by the Cybersecurity Council, empowers entrepreneurs and enhances the UAE's cybersecurity ecosystem.

As part of its ongoing commitment to strengthening global cybersecurity, CSC actively supports and encourages partnerships that contribute to the development of a robust digital ecosystem. Through collaborative efforts, CSC aims to accelerate the spread of cybersecurity culture across the globe, ensuring safer digital environments for all.

Google.org supports higher education institutions through a funding programme to help students explore career pathways in cybersecurity and build a workforce with the real-world experience needed to protect communities in the Middle East from cyber threats.

The Google Cybersecurity Seminars programme is offered through various formats, such as a summer school, as a series of evening courses over a trimester, or as a credit-worthy course in university time, with the aim to allow students to explore the field of cybersecurity and get practical experience while supporting the digital defenses of under-resourced community organisations.

University-based cybersecurity seminars address two simultaneous needs: building cybersecurity capacity and resilience in their communities and training the next generation of cybersecurity talent with real-world job experience. Through the programme, Khalifa University will offer a fully designed course syllabus, implementation support and other education resources.