UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Khalifa University Launches ‘2020 Community Webinar Series’ For Development Of Personal And Professional Skills

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sat 08th August 2020 | 09:45 PM

Khalifa University Launches ‘2020 Community Webinar Series’ for Development of Personal and Professional Skills

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Aug, 2020) Khalifa University of Science and Technology today announced the launch of Khalifa University 2020 Community Webinar Series, a string of educational webinars that will run throughout August 2020, informing and empowering community members with meaningful and actionable solutions.

The special webinars are designed to educate and inform the general public about a variety of beneficial topics, ranging from lessons on the coronavirus, to how to better understand one’s personality, build leadership skills, and create a sustainable lifestyle. The seminars will target everyone – from high school and university students, to parents, professionals and anyone interested in strengthening their personal skill sets and knowledge.

The Khalifa University 2020 Community Webinar Series is part of the University’s initiative to promote learning, knowledge and the development of new ideas, not just within its own classrooms and labs, but beyond the campus and into the wider community.

The webinar series is also in line with the increasingly important role Khalifa University plays in the UAE’s human and intellectual capital development, especially through virtual platforms.

Beginning from 9 August, the seminars will be scheduled each week up to 27 August and will be targeting areas such as Student life, Research and Development, Health, Engineering and Arts and Sciences. Leveraging the university’s diverse set of resources to address the needs of the larger community, representatives from each of the departments and sections will be leading the seminar and will virtually interact with the general public.

These webinars will mark the beginning of the 2020 Summer outreach initiative that will subsequently include several more initiatives in the future.

Related Topics

Technology UAE Student August 2020 From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE aid plane carrying 40 tonnes of relief materia ..

34 minutes ago

DG Military Lands & cantonment Board visits Sargod ..

14 minutes ago

Pakistan Army launches rescue, relief activities i ..

14 minutes ago

Death Toll in Port of Beirut Blast Rises to 58 - R ..

14 minutes ago

Number of wounded from Beirut blast rises to 6,000 ..

14 minutes ago

Desilting drive continues for sewerage lines, drai ..

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.