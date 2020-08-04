Khalifa University launches Sustainable Aviation Fuels Initiative – UAE Webinar Series

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Aug, 2020) The Khalifa University of Science and Technology’s Sustainable Bioenergy Research Consortium, SBRC, today announced the launch of the "Sustainable Aviation Fuels Initiative, SAFI, – UAE Webinar Series" to emphasise the need for establishing SAFI in the UAE.

The SAFI – UAE Webinar Series will include a panel session and will take place over 8 to 10 weeks. The series will be supported by nearly 50 local and international government, corporate and academic stakeholders. Out of the eight seminars, the first will be held on 5th August, 2020, and the next is scheduled for 11th August, 2020.

The first seminar titled ‘The Challenge for Sustainable Aviation Fuels Beyond COVID-19’ will be organised on the Khalifa University campus premises. The 75-minute event will include a panel session to be moderated by Dr. Steve Griffiths, Senior Vice-President, Research and Development, and Professor of Practice, Khalifa University.

Dr. Griffiths said, "The first seminar will set the tone for the series and will offer a general overview of the need for SAF and the goals that the aviation industry has set for itself. We believe this initiative will throw a spotlight on the need for setting up SAFI in the UAE."

The panellists for the first seminar will include Robert Boyd, Senior Manager, Aviation Environment, International Air Transport Association, IATA, Switzerland, Jim Hileman, Chief Scientific and Technical Advisor for Environment, Federal Aviation Administration, FAA, US, and Dr.

Alejandro Rios-Galvan, Director, SBRC, Khalifa University.

Panellists will share their insights and perspectives on the short and long-term impacts of the COVID-19 demand shock for the aviation industry, the efforts and strategies of the aviation industry to reduce its carbon footprint, the development and use of sustainable aviation fuels to date, and the onset of the Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation, CORSIA.

They will also focus on the outlook towards the long-term goal of reducing carbon emissions by 50 percent in 2050 using 2005 as the baseline year.

The second seminar titled "Pathways to produce SAF" will be held on 11th August, 2020, and will have a panel session to be moderated by Dr. Alejandro Rios-Galvan. Panellists will include Mark Rumizen, Senior Technical Specialist, Aviation Fuels, FAA, US, Bruno Miller, Managing Director – Fuels, Fulcrum Bioenergy, US, and Jennifer Holmgren, Chief Executive Officer, Lanzatech, US.

Panellists in this session will share their insights on an understanding of the fuel approval process for SAF and other related issues.