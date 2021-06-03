UrduPoint.com
Khalifa University Organises Region’s First-ever International Nuclear Congress ICAPP 2021

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 7 minutes ago Thu 03rd June 2021 | 03:00 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Jun, 2021) Khalifa University of Science and Technology will host the region’s first-ever International Congress on Advances in Nuclear Power Plants (ICAPP) in Abu Dhabi to discuss the industry’s future direction.

The congress will be held from 16th - 20th October 2021 at Khalifa University campus and is co-sponsored by Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation (ENEC), the UAE Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation (FANR), as well as the American, French, Korean and Japanese nuclear societies.

ICAPP 2021 will provide a forum for leaders of the nuclear community to exchange information, present results from their work, review the status of the industry and discuss future directions and needs for the deployment of new nuclear power plant systems around the world.

The congress proceedings will draw to a close with an ‘elevator pitch’ competition for students.

