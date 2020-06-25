Khalifa University ranks 15th worldwide and tops in Arab world in 2021 QS Top 50 Under 50 Rankings

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Jun, 2020) ABU DHABI, 25th June 2020 (WAM) – Khalifa University of Science and Technology today announced that it is ranked 15th in the 2021 QS, Quacquarelli Symonds, Top 50 Under 50 rankings, jumping higher by 18 notches from last year’s position. Khalifa University is also ahead of any other institution in the Arab world to achieve this remarkable distinction in the QS ranking.

The QS Top 50 Under 50 listing highlights the world's top 50 universities established within the last 50 years, based on the most recent edition of the QS World University Rankings. The exclusive QS table for the world's younger academic institutions aims to recognize a university’s reputation, resources, and world-class outcomes that are typically built over time.

Dr. Arif Sultan Al Hammadi, Executive Vice-President, Khalifa University of Science and Technology, said: "Another honor has come our way as Khalifa University has become the only institution to stay ahead of other universities in the Arab world with this distinction in the QS Top 50 Under 50 rankings.

We are ranked 15th among the top universities in the world, which reflects our steady progress and the sincere efforts of our faculty, staff and students, especially in the research and academic arena. We believe our global recognitions and achievements are in line with our mission to be at the forefront in contributing to the UAE’s knowledge economy drive."

Only recently, Khalifa University was ranked 211 in the QS World University Rankings 2021, a massive jump of 57 notches, reiterating the university’s increasingly impactful status as a research-based institution, leading in the creation of knowledge and human capital.

Khalifa University is already ranked top in the UAE and 114th globally in ‘Engineering’ subject in the US news & World Report’s, 2020 Best Global Universities rankings that was published in November 2019. The university is also ranked second in the middle East and North Africa (MENA) region and among the top 200 globally in the Times Higher education (THE) World University Rankings 2020 by Subject: Engineering and Technology.