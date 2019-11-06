UrduPoint.com
Khalifa University Ranks First In UAE

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 06th November 2019 | 05:00 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Nov, 2019) According to US news & World Report, the global authority in education rankings, Khalifa University of Science and Technology, ranked first in the UAE in the rankings 2020 edition of the Best Global Universities rankings, marking more international recognition for the research-intensive institution.

In the most comprehensive assessment of research universities worldwide, the new edition of the US News & World Report evaluated 1,500 institutions or universities in 81 countries on academic research and reputation.

Khalifa University specifically scored well in the "Regional research reputation" category, which reflects the aggregation of the most recent five years of results of the Academic Reputation Survey for the best universities for research in the region. The university also came #22 in the "International Collaboration" category, which indicates the proportion of the institution's total papers that contain international co-authors, another measure of quality.

Dr. Arif Sultan Al Hammadi, Executive Vice-President, Khalifa University of Science and Technology, said, "The excellent regional and international recognition in the US News & World Report’s 2020 Best Global Universities Rankings strongly reaffirms our status as a leading research-intensive higher education institution that excels in quality.

Such rankings also reflect Khalifa University’s faculty expertise and research collaborations with top global, regional and local organisations that contribute to scientific exploration in strategic fields. We believe the current ranking will further inspire us to widen the scope of our research areas as we establish ourselves as an institution for qualitative academic research."

In the subject rankings, the US News & World Report’s 2020 Best Global Universities Rankings placed Khalifa University #114 in Engineering in general, and #123 in Electrical and Electronic Engineering.

In general, Khalifa University placed 651 globally in the list of 1,500 top world-class universities included in the rankings.

Based on the Web of Science data and InCites metrics provided by the Web of Science Group, the Best Global Universities methodology weighs factors that measure a university's global and regional research reputation and academic research performance.

For the overall rankings, this includes bibliometric indicators such as publications, citations and international collaboration. Each subject ranking has its own methodology based on academic research performance and reputation in that specific area.

More Stories From Middle East

