UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Khalifa University Researchers Develop Mathematical Model To Tackle COVID-19 Challenges

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 20th April 2020 | 09:00 PM

Khalifa University researchers develop mathematical model to tackle COVID-19 challenges

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Apr, 2020) Khalifa University of Science and Technology researchers have developed a mathematical model of the highly infectious COVID-19’s impact on a population, providing a stepping stone for non-experts and policymakers to understand what to expect as the disease spreads.

Since the model is open source, it can be used by anyone who wants to plug in the parameters, Khalifa University said, predicting the contagion and the number of fatalities remains crucial for societal and healthcare planning, as well as for forecasting resource needs, and for evaluating the impact any intervention may have.

Each country responds to the COVID-19 pandemic with varying intensity, depending on its access to technology, as well as the availability of resources and manpower. "This could range from universal social isolation, to selective isolation of the elderly and other measures," the higher education institution noted.

The interdisciplinary Khalifa University team, comprising Dr. Jorge Rodríguez, Associate Professor, Chemical Engineering, Dr. Juan Acuña, Chair-Department of Epidemiology and Public Health, College of Medicine and Health Sciences, Dr. Mauricio Paton, Postdoc, Department of Chemical Engineering, and Research Engineer Dr. Joao Uratnai, applied such interventions to their model to determine the most effective way to slow the spread of the disease.

They have also evaluated the use of personal protective equipment, including face masks, and the increase in availability of critical care beds.

The model developed by Khalifa University researchers describes individuals in a population (close, well-mixed community with no migrations), by infection stage and age group.

It is based on individuals transitioning between infection stages and segregated by age group.

In addition to their age group, each individual belongs only to one of the possible stages of infection – healthy, asymptomatic, symptomatic, hospitalised or recovered, among others. The researchers consider that the model best describes a big city with ample use of public transportation. They then applied a number of static and dynamic interventions to the model’s parameters to simulate what would happen to the number of people in each disease stage.

Preliminary results have indicated that universal social isolation measures may be effective in reducing total fatalities, but only if they are strict and the average number of daily social interactions is reduced to very low numbers.

Dr. Rodríguez said, "Interestingly, selective isolation of only the age groups most vulnerable to the disease appears almost as effective in reducing total fatalities, but at a much lower economic impact. Most importantly, our results indicate that ending isolation measures too soon appears to render the previous isolation measures useless as the fatality rate eventually reaches nearly the same result as when nothing is done."

Strategies for data sharing, generating and disseminating timely information are some of the steps the researchers have recommended for academia, policy makers, and the public.

Related Topics

Technology Education Same May From Best

Recent Stories

DP World to support artisans and small businesses ..

2 minutes ago

Johnson Reluctant to Lift Lockdown Amid Fears of S ..

14 minutes ago

US, Norway Prototype Effort Seeks Solid Fuel Propu ..

14 minutes ago

Iran lets more businesses reopen as virus toll ris ..

14 minutes ago

Several steps being taken by FESCO to facilitate c ..

14 minutes ago

Friday to be observed as Repentance and Blessings ..

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.