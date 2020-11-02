UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Khalifa University Researchers Develop ‘Reusable Mask’ As Potential Replacement For N95

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 hour ago Mon 02nd November 2020 | 09:15 PM

Khalifa University researchers develop ‘Reusable Mask’ as potential replacement for N95

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Nov, 2020) Khalifa University of Science and Technology today announced a team of researchers at its Aerospace Research and Innovation Center, ARIC, is in the process of developing the design of a ‘Reusable 3D Printed Mask’, as a potential replacement for standard N95 masks that are in short supply following the COVID-19 pandemic.

The team is currently developing various aspects of the design, taking into consideration requirements including filtration performance, geometry/fit, flexibility, material suitability for medical applications, and manufacturability. Medically graded materials were used in the manufacture of the components.

A prototype has already been printed and once completed, an assessment will be performed before it gets qualified and approved.

The N95 respirators and surgical masks (face masks) are personal protective equipment, PPE, that protect the wearer from airborne particles and from liquid contaminating the face. They are critical supplies for health care workers and other medical first responders.

Dr.

Arif Sultan Al Hammadi, Executive Vice-President, Khalifa University of Science and Technology, said, "Community-relevant research has always remained a key pillar of our strategy and we are keen to offer our resources to support R&D in this area, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. The current situation is unprecedented in history, and has created challenges that require smart scientific solutions through innovation. We believe through the research work at ARIC, we would be able to offer a suitable solution to tackle the challenges posed by the pandemic and protect our frontline defence with this mask."

As a leading research centre focused on advanced manufacturing and robotics, ARIC helps to develop efficient techniques for manufacturing advanced structures and novel procedures for the automated manufacturing and assembly of aerospace components.

Over the past five years, ARIC has completed nine main industry-focused projects, 28 student-led projects involving 65 UAE national students, several patented innovations, and more than 30 academic publications in reputed research journals.

Related Topics

Assembly Technology UAE From

Recent Stories

US Government Monitoring Enforcement of Voting Rig ..

11 seconds ago

French Schools Hold Minute of Silence in Honor of ..

12 seconds ago

IS claims deadly Kabul University attack: propagan ..

14 seconds ago

5 terrorits arrested, explosives, suicide jackets, ..

15 seconds ago

FM, Saudi IT minister discuss digital cooperation

17 seconds ago

Race to save whales in Sri Lanka's biggest mass st ..

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.