Khalifa University Rises To 7th Spot Globally In Petroleum Engineering

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 13, 2025 | 04:30 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Mar, 2025) Khalifa University of Science and Technology today announced it has ranked top in the UAE in 10 subjects in the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2025. Additionally, its Petroleum Engineering has risen to the 7th place, maintaining its position in the global top 10 for three consecutive years.

The university has also made notable gains in Electrical and Electronic Engineering, moving up to 102nd rank. Its overall Engineering and Technology ranking climbed to 107th this year from 129th, securing a strong position near the top 100.

Several subjects witnessed a significant jump, including Mathematics, which moved up to 127th from the top 250 range, whereas Physics and Astronomy surged into the top 300 from last year’s top 400, while Biological Sciences advanced to the top 500.

The university ranked 156th in Computer Science and Information Systems.

It also maintained positions among the top global 200 for two consecutive years in three subjects: Mechanical, Aeronautical and Manufacturing Engineering, Chemical Engineering, and Civil and Structural Engineering.

Khalifa University is the only university in the UAE ranked in Materials Science, placing it in the top 250 range.

Continuing the ranking trend in the top 300 are Chemistry and Environmental Sciences, with Medicine maintaining its ranking for three consecutive years.

The university has also ranked for Arts and Humanities for the first time, marking an expansion of its academic excellence into diverse disciplines.

This year’s rankings were based on an analysis of over 5,200 institutions worldwide, further underscoring Khalifa University’s position as a leading centre for research and academic excellence on the global stage.

