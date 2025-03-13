Khalifa University Rises To 7th Spot Globally In Petroleum Engineering
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 13, 2025 | 04:30 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Mar, 2025) Khalifa University of Science and Technology today announced it has ranked top in the UAE in 10 subjects in the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2025. Additionally, its Petroleum Engineering has risen to the 7th place, maintaining its position in the global top 10 for three consecutive years.
The university has also made notable gains in Electrical and Electronic Engineering, moving up to 102nd rank. Its overall Engineering and Technology ranking climbed to 107th this year from 129th, securing a strong position near the top 100.
Several subjects witnessed a significant jump, including Mathematics, which moved up to 127th from the top 250 range, whereas Physics and Astronomy surged into the top 300 from last year’s top 400, while Biological Sciences advanced to the top 500.
The university ranked 156th in Computer Science and Information Systems.
It also maintained positions among the top global 200 for two consecutive years in three subjects: Mechanical, Aeronautical and Manufacturing Engineering, Chemical Engineering, and Civil and Structural Engineering.
Khalifa University is the only university in the UAE ranked in Materials Science, placing it in the top 250 range.
Continuing the ranking trend in the top 300 are Chemistry and Environmental Sciences, with Medicine maintaining its ranking for three consecutive years.
The university has also ranked for Arts and Humanities for the first time, marking an expansion of its academic excellence into diverse disciplines.
This year’s rankings were based on an analysis of over 5,200 institutions worldwide, further underscoring Khalifa University’s position as a leading centre for research and academic excellence on the global stage.
Recent Stories
Khalifa University rises to 7th spot globally in Petroleum Engineering
E& joins as main partner of Fathers’ Endowment campaign
Pakistan accuses India of Jaffar Express deadly terrorists attack
Vivo V50 5G Camera Review: A Portrait Powerhouse with Pro-Level Versatility
Ajman University ranks in top 100 universities worldwide in Data Science, AI
Pakistan, Bahrain emphasize to broaden scope, depth of bilateral military cooper ..
RTA dedicates special plate numbers for Most Noble Number auction to support Fat ..
Nasdaq Dubai welcomes $1bln Sukuk listing by RAK government
UAEFTS processed AED19.89 trillion in transactions in 2024
Ripple secures DFSA Licence to offer regulated crypto payments from DIFC
DEWA contributes AED20 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign
DP World reports record revenue of $20.0 billion in 2024
More Stories From Middle East
-
Khalifa University rises to 7th spot globally in Petroleum Engineering2 minutes ago
-
E& joins as main partner of Fathers’ Endowment campaign3 minutes ago
-
Ajman University ranks in top 100 universities worldwide in Data Science, AI18 minutes ago
-
Europe faces most profound military threat since Cold War: European Parliament18 minutes ago
-
RTA dedicates special plate numbers for Most Noble Number auction to support Fathers’ Endowment ca ..47 minutes ago
-
Nasdaq Dubai welcomes $1bln Sukuk listing by RAK government48 minutes ago
-
UAEFTS processed AED19.89 trillion in transactions in 20241 hour ago
-
Ripple secures DFSA Licence to offer regulated crypto payments from DIFC1 hour ago
-
DEWA contributes AED20 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign2 hours ago
-
DP World reports record revenue of $20.0 billion in 20242 hours ago
-
Saudi bank credit surpasses SAR3 trillion by end of January 20252 hours ago
-
RAKEZ roadshow to Brazil highlights expanding business opportunities in UAE2 hours ago