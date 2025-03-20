Khalifa University signs MoU to host US-based EPRI

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Mar, 2025) Khalifa University of Science and Technology today announced it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the US-based EPRI, an independent, non-profit energy research and development institute.

The MoU was signed by Prof. Ebrahim Al Hajri, President of Khalifa University, and Dr. Arshad Mansoor, President and Chief Executive Officer of EPRI.

The partnership will pave the way for EPRI to use Khalifa University campus premises to establish dedicated local operations and facilitate participation in EPRI’s collaborative research with key energy stakeholders.

Professor Bayan Sharif, Provost of Khalifa University, said that Khalifa University’s collaboration with the EPRI aims to explore groundbreaking applications that enhance efficiency and decarbonisation, ultimately delivering significant societal benefits.

“This partnership reflects our dedication to addressing unique challenges in the middle East, while leveraging Khalifa University’s regional insights and EPRI’s global expertise to drive the energy transition forward,” he added.

Dr. Mansoor said, “We are thrilled to collaborate with Khalifa University, a leading institution in innovation and research. Together, we will drive advancements in energy research and foster solutions that address today’s most pressing challenges and tomorrow’s opportunities.”

According to the MoU, Khalifa University and EPRI will align research plans and coordinate activities to drive innovative applications that address critical challenges in the electricity sector, focusing on accelerating efficiency, decarbonisation, and delivering tangible societal benefits.

The collaboration will also involve sharing research roadmaps to support the broader energy community and exploring partnerships with start-ups and innovative firms to amplify impact.