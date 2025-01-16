Khalifa University, Sungrow Middle East Sign MoU To Tackle Climate Change
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 16, 2025 | 10:00 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Jan, 2025) Khalifa University of Science and Technology today announced it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Sungrow middle East, a globally renowned manufacturer of renewable energy equipment, to collaborate on advancing region-specific research and innovation to tackle climate change, promote energy diversification, and support economic sustainability.
The announcement coincided with Khalifa University’s showcase of 8 projects at the World Future Energy Summit (WFES) 2025.
The MoU was signed by Prof. Ebrahim Al Hajri, President, Khalifa University, and Thompson Demo, Vice-President of Sungrow PV & Storage BG.
Sungrow specialises in solar inverters and Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS), with a significant local presence and well-established brand recognition within the UAE market.
Prof. Ebrahim Al Hajri, President, Khalifa University, said, “The MoU with Sungrow reflects Khalifa University’s commitment to remain in line with the objectives of the UAE’s Energy Strategy 2050, which aim to meet the economic requirements and environmental goals of the UAE."
Thompson Demo, VP of Sungrow PV & Storage BG, said: “The cooperation with Khalifa University is of great significance to Sungrow, as we aim to contribute to the transition to clean energy and enhance power grid support in this region."
Earlier, a delegation from Sungrow visited the labs and the research facilities of Khalifa University’s Advanced Power and Energy Center (APEC) and expressed interest in collaboration on some of the ongoing research projects.
