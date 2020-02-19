Khalifa University to host Mubadala-Globalfoundries-SRC Forum on 20th February

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Feb, 2020) Khalifa University of Science and Technology today announced that it will be hosting the second "Mubadala-Globalfoundries-SRC Forum" in Abu Dhabi to formulate a vision and to chart future plans for the Artificial Intelligence, AI, semiconductor ecosystem in the UAE.

Titled "UAE AI Semiconductor Ecosystem: Looking Ahead", the AI R&D forum scheduled for 20th February, 2020, is being co-organised by Mubadala Investment Company, Globalfoundries and the US-based Semiconductor Research Corporation. It will include AI scientists from the academia and industry, as well as relevant government organisations such as Hub71, Abu Dhabi’s global tech hub and flagship initiative of the economic accelerator programme – Ghadan 21, and the Abu Dhabi Investment Office.

Scientists and faculty from NYU-Abu Dhabi, UAE University and Khalifa University will present the status of their latest research in AI, while exploring potential collaboration. Hub 71 and ADIO will focus on how they are supporting the growing AI community, upskilling developers and outlining start-up incubator and funding opportunities for AI start-ups through the Hub71 Incentive Programme, while the private sector initiative, Sandooq Al Watan, will present its programmes on building Emirati talent.

The forum’s plenary titled "Future of AI Hardware Systems" will be chaired by Dr.

Baker Mohammed, Professor, Khalifa University, while the session on "Academic Perspective on AI Hardware Research" will be chaired by Victor Zhirnov, Chief Scientist, SRC. The session on "AI Hardware Ecosystem in the UAE – Key Enablers" will be chaired by Dr. Rafic Makki, Global Chief Scientist, Mubadala Capital – Ventures, while Dr. Steve Griffith, Senior Vice President, Research and Development, Khalifa University, will chair an interactive session on "Operating Model for a Successful Ecosystem".

Dr. Arif Sultan Al Hammadi, Executive Vice President, Khalifa University, said, "We thank Mubadala, Globalfoundries and SRC for their support over the past several years and for contributing to advancing the UAE’s objectives in this vital area of science. We believe the second edition of the forum will further intensify our efforts towards driving innovation in R&D and bringing AI closer towards everyday use."

Ken Hansen, President and CEO, SRC, said, "We are in the early stages of unleashing this new technology but are already seeing widespread adoption across many different applications. Despite an impressive start, there are still unbounded opportunities ahead, which are limited only by our ability to innovate AI solutions. Funding university research in AI is a vital element to invent the next generation AI hardware or to add new capabilities such as perception and cognition."