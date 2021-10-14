Khalifa University to host region’s first International Congress on Advances in Nuclear Power Plants

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Oct, 2021) Khalifa University of Science and Technology today announced it will host leaders of the world nuclear energy community for the region’s first International Congress on Advances in Nuclear Power Plants (ICAPP) to discuss the industry’s future direction. The event is platinum-sponsored by the Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation (ENEC).

A total of 170 papers covering the latest technology developments have been shortlisted for presentation at ICAPP 2021 that will be held virtually from 16 - 20 October 2021.

Co-sponsored by the Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation (ENEC), the UAE Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation (FANR), FNC Technology Co. Ltd., as well as the American, French, Korean and Japanese nuclear societies, the Congress will provide a forum for leaders of the international nuclear energy community to exchange information, present results from their latest work, review the status of the industry and discuss future directions and needs for the deployment of new nuclear power plant systems around the world. ICAAP 2021 proceedings will include an ‘elevator pitch’ competition for students.

Dr Arif Sultan Al Hammadi, Executive Vice-President, Khalifa University of Science and Technology, said: "Khalifa University is proud to host this conference in the UAE. We are also delighted to join with stakeholders for the nuclear power industry’s important event. As the first university in the region to offer a Master’s and PhD programs in Nuclear Engineering, Khalifa University remains committed to developing human capital and facilitating knowledge-sharing in this strategic area. We believe this gathering of leaders from the global nuclear power industry will help highlight not only the achievements of the UAE for peaceful purposes in this critical area, but also the technology advancements in general by the world nuclear energy industry."

Mohamed Ibrahim Al Hammadi, Managing Director and CEO of ENEC, commented: "The global nuclear industry is founded on continuous improvement in pursuit of nuclear excellence. Events such as ICAPP are critical for collaboration and knowledge transfer in advancing the sector. We are proud to sponsor this important event and look forward to sharing our experiences in successfully developing the UAE Peaceful Nuclear Energy Program. Today, our Emirati-led teams are operating the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant, generating clean electricity 24/7 with zero carbon emissions, helping to power the future growth of our Nation, and demonstrate the importance and viability of the new generation of nuclear projects, and sharing this with participants from so many countries around the world."

"The Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation (FANR) is delighted to take part in this high-profile event to share nuclear regulatory expertise and technical knowledge with national and international stakeholders.

The UAE has achieved successful strides in the past two years when FANR issued the first-ever operating licence for Barakah Nuclear Power Plant: Unit 1 received the operating licence in February 2020 and is now fully operational and Unit 2 received the Operating Licence in March 2021 and is currently undergoing tests for commercial operations.

The UAE Nuclear Energy Programme is a role model for nuclear newcomers and FANR, being the UAE’s independent nuclear Regulatory, has been instrumental in carrying out the oversight of the programme to ensure the safety and security of the power plant in accordance with international standards.

Since its establishment in 2009, FANR built an integrated nuclear, radiological and safeguards regulatory infrastructure that contributes to the protection of the public, workers and the environment," said Christer Viktorsson, Director-General of the Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation (FANR) in the United Arab Emirates.

Marking the first nuclear power project in the UAE and first in the Arab world – Unit 1 of Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant – that has been successfully running its commercial operations since last year, virtual visits for delegates will be scheduled in conjunction with ICAPP 2021.

​Dr Arif Sultan Al Hammadi and Mohamed Ibrahim Al Hammadi will together open the conference. The first Plenary of the event titled "New Builds: The Legacy Continues" will feature Sama Bilbao y León, Director-General, Leadership, World Nuclear Association (WNA), United Kingdom’. Ambassador Hamad AlKaabi, Permanent Representative of the UAE to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), will attend the event.

At the opening plenary, the UAE will be represented by Nasser Al Nasseri, Chief Executive Officer, Barakah One Company, UAE, focusing on ‘Successfully Financing Nuclear New Build Projects’.

At the end of the first day, Engineer Ali Al Hammadi, Chief Executive Officer of Nawah Energy Company, the operation and maintenance subsidiary of ENEC, will provide a talk as part of the Conference Chair’s Special Session. He will focus on ‘Developing Human Capacity to Support Advances in Nuclear Energy, Science and Technology’.

The second day’s plenary is titled "Deep Dive on small modular reactors (SMR) Cost Drivers", while there will be a panel on "Nuclear Overcoming Challenges in the Public Debate". The third day’s plenary is titled "Integrated Energy Systems: how Nuclear, Renewables and Clean Hydrocarbons can work together to mitigate climate change". An optional workshop will also be part of the fifth day’s agenda.