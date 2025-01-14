- Home
Khalifa University To Showcase 8 Sustainable Research Innovations At World Future Energy Summit 2025
Umer Jamshaid Published January 14, 2025 | 06:00 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Jan, 2025) Khalifa University of Science and Technology today announced 8 research innovations in sustainability are being showcased at the World Future Energy Summit (WFES) 2025, the leading international event accelerating sustainability and the global energy systems transformation that is part of the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW) 2025.
Organised from 14-16 January at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center (ADNEC), WFES is a combination of multiple segments including an exhibition, technology showcase, investment incubator and business forum.
The event brings together leaders, innovators and global thinkers to share ideas that are creating the blueprints for a sustainable future. The Khalifa University stand (Atrium - A420) at WFES 2025 will present projects that stand out as breakthrough innovation in sustainability.
Professor Bayan Sharif, Provost, Khalifa University, said, “As a research-intensive institution, Khalifa University is pleased to present innovations that are designed to advance clean energy and sustainability solutions for the benefit of the community.
Our projects, focusing on managed energy transition, advanced materials and manufacturing, water treatment, and food security, are designed to support the development of a sustainable and secure society. This work exemplifies the kind of in-depth research that Khalifa University is renowned for. We believe through these projects, guests and visitors at WFES 2025 will learn about the extent of Khalifa University’s extensive research that are relevant not only to the region but to everyone across the world.”
The Khalifa University projects being showcased at WFES 2025 include Novel technologies for CO2 capture, utilisation and storage; Sustainable hydrogen production and utilisation; Design and development of materials and processes for sustainable fuels for heavy transportation; and the novel AI software SAVE (Stability Assessment, Visualization, and Enhancement) that predicts the stability of power grids.
