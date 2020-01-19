Khalifa University’s 2019 Young Future Energy Leaders honoured

(@imziishan)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Jan, 2020) The Khalifa University of Science and Technology today announced that nearly 28 members of the 2019 Young Future Energy Leaders, YFEL, outreach programme were honoured for successfully completing their year-long commitments sustainability and clean energy technologies.

Certificates of completion were presented to the YFEL members by Abdulaziz Abdulla Alhajri, Member of the Khalifa University board of Trustees, and Director, Refining and Petrochemicals Directorate, Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, at a ceremony organised during the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week 2020 at Khalifa University's main campus.

Dr. Arif Sultan Al Hammadi, Executive Vice-President, Khalifa University of Science and Technology, and Dr. Ahmed Al Shoaibi, Senior Vice President, Academic and Student Services, Khalifa University, attended the ceremony.

Representatives from sponsors, as well as dignitaries and guests, were also present.

The 2019 YFEL members represent eight countries, with 17 UAE nationals, two international and nine locally-based students. Also present were the nearly 50 2020 YFEL members for whom the evening’s proceedings served as an orientation ceremony.

"These youth are now qualified and trained to handle core sustainability issues, and I am sure they will effectively contribute to the development of the sustainability industry.

Following the success of the graduating YFEL members, I am equally delighted to welcome the 10th group of YFEL members, who I believe will remain even more committed to sustainability and clean energy technologies," said Al Shoaibi.

The 2019 YFEL members worked on a number of projects during the year. Emirati YFEL 2019 member Ali Jassim Rajab worked at the University of Tokyo on solar cells and a machine-learning algorithm to create a model to classify the health of trees.

Sharing his perspectives, Arturo Hernández Rodea of Mexico, another YFEL member, said, "Participating in the YFEL programme from January 2019 has expanded my horizons, so we can understand our future cities and interactions with energy."

Rodea started a student’s programme in sustainability at his university in Mexico which, in collaboration with Stanford University, later became part of the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Solutions Network-Youth, and an official SDSN chapter in Mexico for both youth and seniors.

He has also worked with General Electric Power Services – Latin America on a project to simplify the weekly planning procedure from 10 hours to five minutes, resulting in substantial annual savings. Moreover, following a successful internship with the French group, INCO, he is now, as an ambassador, looking to create an ecosystem for INCO Mexico.