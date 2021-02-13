UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Khalifa University’s DhabiSat Set For Launch On 20 February From Aboard Cygnus

Muhammad Irfan 43 seconds ago Sat 13th February 2021 | 02:45 PM

Khalifa University’s DhabiSat set for launch on 20 February from aboard Cygnus

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Feb, 2021) Khalifa University of Science and Technology today announced DhabiSat, the second CubeSat, designed and developed by Khalifa University students with support from Al Yah Satellite Company (Yahsat) and Northrop Grumman, is getting ready for launch on 20th February from aboard the Cygnus spacecraft.

The Primary mission of the second CubeSat, previously known as MYSat-2, is to enable students to design, implement, and test software modules for attitude determination and control systems (ADCS). The work has been conducted at the Yahsat Space Lab, which is part of the Khalifa University Space Technology and Innovation Center (KUSTIC).

DhabiSat will assess the accuracy of various ADCS pointing control strategies and validate the same by taking images using a digital camera onboard pointed in specific directions. The new ADCS algorithms shall improve the pointing accuracy of the CubeSat and its response time to attitude changes as compared to conventional algorithms.

In terms of system resources, DhabiSat will require less power to achieve the targeted pointings and if successful, the algorithms will gain flight heritage on board DhabiSat, which then can be used as a baseline in future CubeSat missions.

DhabiSat will take off from the Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia, US, on the Northrop Grumman Antares rocket, to the International Space Station (ISS) on 20 February 2021. It will then be deployed from the resupply spacecraft Cygnus NG-15, following departure from the ISS approximately two to three months later.

Khalifa University’s MYSat-1, the first mission that was conceptualized, designed, integrated, tested and operated as part of an academic programme in the UAE, was deployed in February 2019. It carried an experimental coin cell battery, based on technology developed by Khalifa University students along with a VGA camera developed at the Yahsat Space Lab based on commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) components.

Related Topics

Technology UAE Company Same Virginia February 2019 From

Recent Stories

Two men detained in Abu Dhabi for flouting COVID-1 ..

49 seconds ago

DG Rangers chairs high level meeting on narcotics ..

5 minutes ago

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2020-21)

7 minutes ago

Ufone and PTCL partner with Islamabad United for s ..

19 minutes ago

Motorcyclist killed in road accident in kasur

7 minutes ago

Nations unprecedented resolve under NCOC helps ove ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.